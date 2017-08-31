Lane reductions in store for I-55/70 at I-255

Westbound Interstate 55/70 will be reduced to two lanes at Interstate 255 near Collinsville beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the entrance ramp from Illinois 157 to westbound I-55/70 will be closed. A posted detour will direct Illinois 157 traffic to take Collinsville Road west to northbound I-255 to westbound I-55/70. The ramps from westbound Interstate 55/70 to Interstate 255 will remain open.

These closures are necessary to paint two bridges carrying I-255 traffic over I-55/70. This work is expected to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.

Delays are expected. Motorists are urged to reduce speed, obey traffic control signage, allow extra time and use caution while driving through and near the work zone.

