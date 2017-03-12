Lane restrictions in store for Edwardsville Road

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions may be encountered along westbound Illinois 143 (Edwardsville Road), west of Illinois 159 at Cahokia Creek in Edwardsville.

This lane restriction will be in place from March 13-24. The restriction is required for pipeline repairs. Work is being completed by Foltz Construction.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

