Lane restrictions set for Illinois 3 in Venice

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that lanes of northbound and southbound Illinois 3 (Cedar Street) between Bissell Street and Illinois 3/Broadway in Venice will be closed starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 21.

The lane restrictions are necessary to allow the Terminal Railroad to inspect an overhead railroad structure.

Traffic control will be in place to guide motorists around the lane restrictions. The department asks that travelers be patient and use extra caution near and throughout the work area.

