Lane restrictions set on I-64 near downtown St. Louis

Lane restrictions will be placed along the westbound lanes of Interstate 55/64 beginning at the westbound 55/64 merge and ending near the Illinois 3/Cahokia exit in St. Clair County, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Work will begin at 9 a.m. and end by 3:30 p.m. each day starting Tuesday, Oct. 10, and ending Friday, Oct. 13. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction.

These restrictions are needed to perform critical pavement repairs at this location. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

It is anticipated these restrictions and closures will result in significant traffic delays. Travel times will be affected on most roads in the vicinity of this closure. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes or allow substantial additional travel time. Additional traffic control devices will be utilized during these restrictions to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise extreme caution when traveling near and through this work zone.

