Lane restrictions to affect I-255 on Nov. 5

Periodic lane restrictions and closures will affect Interstate 255 between the Interstate 55/70/I-255 interchange and the I-255/Horseshoe Lake Road interchange in Collinsville to allow Ameren Illinois to safely work on their overhead power lines, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Working hours will be 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. Traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will help motorists make their way through the work zone. The department asks that travelers be patient, slow down, and use extra caution near and through work zones.

