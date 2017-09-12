Lane restrictions to affect three bridges

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that daytime lane restrictions will be encountered on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City, the U.S. 67 Clark Bridge in Alton, and the Martin Luther King Bridge in East St. Louis. The lane restrictions are needed for bridge inspections.

Weather permitting, the lane restrictions will take place as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 13, I-270 Mississippi River Bridge — The eastbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon.

Wednesday, Sept. 13, U.S. 67 Clark Bridge — The westbound right shoulder will be closed from 1-3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14, Martin Luther King Bridge — The eastbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon.

All lanes will be open to traffic during peak travel periods.

These lane restrictions are expected to result in traffic delays; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near these work zones.

I-55/70 to be reduced to one lane in Collinsville area

Eastbound Interstate 55/70 will be reduced to one lane from Black Lane to Interstate 255 near Collinsville beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and continuing through Saturday.

The ramp from eastbound I-55/70 to I-255 will remain open. These lane restrictions are necessary to complete pavement repairs to eastbound I-55/70.

Delays are expected. Motorists are urged to reduce speed, obey traffic control signs, allow extra time and use caution while driving through and near the work zone.

