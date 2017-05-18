Lanes to close on I-270 this weekend

Two left lanes of eastbound and two left lanes of westbound Interstate 270 between Illinois 255 and Sand Road in Pontoon Beach will be closed in 15-minute intervals starting at 7 a.m. and continuing until 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

The lane closures are necessary to allow Ameren Illinois to remove aerial electric lines. Significant traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that travelers be patient, slow down, and use extra caution near and through this work zone.

Lane closures set on I-64

There will be lane closures on Interstate 64 eastbound and westbound between Illinois 4 and the Clinton County line between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily, beginning Monday, May 22. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and will be completed by Friday, June 2.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes, obey all traffic control signage and allow extra time when traveling in the area.

