Larry Franklin appointed as airport commissioner

Larry Franklin has been appointed to the St. Louis Regional Airport Board of Commissioners to serve a five-year term on the board beginning with the June 21 board meeting.

Franklin is executive vice president and chief operating officer of CNB Bank & Trust. The bank’s Alton location is one of 13 locations in Illinois and one in Clayton, Mo. His main responsibility is the total sales and service effort in the organization, and he will put that experience working with the public to use with the airport board of commissioners.

“I am looking forward to my first term in public service working on behalf of St. Louis Regional Airport,” Franklin said. “The airport has been bringing in meaningful aviation jobs and actively supporting the community since it was first founded as Civic Memorial Airport in 1946.”

A lifelong Riverbend resident, his past volunteer work has included terms on numerous nonprofit boards, including the Boys and Girls Club of Alton and Salvation Army. He has also served as a past chairman of the RiverBend Growth Association, the East Alton Ice Arena Management Board and the Community Bank Service Corporation in Springfield, Ill.

“I have been a banker my entire working career and I understand what it takes to attract and retain customers,” Franklin said. “Simply put, that’s the bottom line. Any business dealing with customers has that process documented somewhere in their mission statement. I take great pride in hearing success stories from people we have helped with their financial needs. To have the same people as friends is the icing on the cake.”

Franklin attended Southern Illinois University and he also received advanced banking certifications from the University of Oklahoma and the University of Colorado graduate school for commercial banking. He and his wife, Theresa, have three children they have proudly raised in the Riverbend.

