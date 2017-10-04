Las Vegas massacre spurs local debate

× Expand candles

This time, what happened in Vegas hasn’t stayed in Vegas. In fact, most people would say quite simply that it just can’t.

Nationwide media reports have detailed much of the chaos that surrounded the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas, where a man unleashed a barrage of gunfire from a hotel room onto an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas in what is now one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history, as of press time Wednesday killing 58 and injuring more than 520.

The gunman shot from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard, interrupting national country performing artist Jason Aldean’s live concert on stage, part of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music event taking place on the other side of Las Vegas Boulevard, across the strip from Mandalay Bay.

The alleged suspect in the shooting has since been identified as Stephen Paddock. The New York Times said that Paddock was a high-stakes gambler recognized in the casinos of Nevada. He was twice divorced, had his pilot’s license and owned two single-engine airplanes. Paddock had dabbled in real estate investments in Texas, according to the New York Times, and his last known full-time employment was 30 years ago.

His neighbors in Mesquite, Nev., told the New York Times that Paddock kept to himself and displayed no strong convictions either religiously or politically, nor was he known for any angry outbursts. While possible motives remain unresolved, details outlined regarding Paddock’s history quickly raise questions about his mental health. The New York Times indicated that Paddock was the son of a bank robber who had escaped from incarceration and was on the FBI’s most wanted list for most of the 1970s.

This horrific incident has once again brought with it debates for and against gun control, concerns for mental health issues and better care, and whether or not our communities are truly being safeguarded against this kind, or any kind of tragedy. Local reactions quickly come full circle on both sides of the fence.

What to tell your kids

Monica Moffet is a licensed clinical professional counselor from Alton who also serves on the board of directors for Refuge in Wood River. When asked for her thoughts on the Las Vegas shooting, she said, “My concern is for the children growing up who are seeing mass shootings as becoming commonplace. Adults can better process the information, possible motives and the savagery of assault rifles.”

Moffet had some advice when talking to your children about the tragedy.

“It’s important to remember that a child needs to know they are safe and the adults are taking care of the problems,” she said. “All they need to focus on is their school, friends and families. The adults know how to keep them safe. There are many helpers who are caring for the injured. Police are making sure everyone is safe. Most people are good, make good choices and help each other.”

The advocate has served in her field for 25 years.

“I feel mental issues are the basis for most terrorism and mass murders,” she said. “In reviewing the killer or killers’ background and social history, it is often found that there were signs that they were spiraling down emotionally. They became socially isolated and more out of touch with reality. The delusion of being persecuted escalates, as does their rage against a society that ‘did them wrong.’ Certainly the rates of depression and anxiety are increasing amongst our society.”

Moffet continued her thoughts, saying, “I am saddened that these horrific incidents are becoming more commonplace to the extent that one could feel they are part of our world and feel hopeless that nothing can or will be done. While there is great controversy about the rights of gun ownership, most Americans are against the easy access to assault rifles and high capacity magazines of ammunition. As citizens we need to see our government taking more action in restricting the sales of such weaponry.”

A quote from author L.R. Knost, an independent child development researcher and founder of the child advocacy and consulting group known as Little Hearts/Gentle Parenting Resources, provide some sage words of advice that Moffet urges everyone to consider. Knost said, “Do not be dismayed by the brokenness of the world. All things break. And all things can be mended. Not with time, as they say, but with intention. So go. Love intentionally, extravagantly, unconditionally. The broken world waits in darkness for the light that is you.”

Our neighbors weigh in

“The scariest thing about this to me is that it could happen anywhere, and that the effects of such a violent act can be felt by people all over the country,” East Alton resident Zack Dierking said. “Too many people I know, both friends and family, feel that no neighborhood is completely safe. That’s not how most of us grew up; we live in a world very different than it was 20 years ago.

“I think that’s what scares people the most, that some random gunman could show up and go on a shooting spree. Personally I do own a gun, but I would only use it if I had no other choice. I have faith that our local police will keep us safe, and I trust them to protect me and my family should I ever have to call upon them.”

Bronson Painter has been in law enforcement for 22 years, and has taught concealed carry classes for the last four years, mostly in Godfrey.

“I see my share of bad people,” he said. “But I know good people outnumber the bad ones one-thousand fold. We have sufficient gun regulations in place. There are two major factors that people completely overlook. The story here is not so much about the guns - it is why people do what they do with the guns. More upsetting is the fact that someone had to know that this guy was about to lose it.”

The first of the two major factors commented on by Painter was that of mental illness.

“When family and friends notice a change in another’s behavior, step up,” he said. “Talk to them, get them the help they need. Our society likes to find the wrong ‘cause’ to support. To make this case, how many of us know, really know our neighbors and some family members, or do we even try to get to know them? Why or why not?

“Society’s norms are now, ‘it’s none of our business.’ So we do not attempt to know who people are. If a person is taking medications for depression or anxiety, or participating in other acts symptomatic of depression, get them help.

Painter said he feels a national database documenting mental illness could help deter potentially catastrophic gun ownership in the wrong hands.

People are not as involved in each other as much as they are in themselves,” he said. “Some people are only worried about what affects them as opposed to others. This creates a society of ‘not my problem or concern.’ That is until it directly affects you personally. Police are doing the best we can. People already believe we intrude too much.

“Unfortunately, no one saw this person making numerous trips back and forth to his room. Las Vegas is a busy place, but somebody had to know or see him making so many trips. If just one person would have at least asked him what he was doing, it could have made a difference. As police, we depend on the community to help us observe others. If something's not right and they themselves do not feel comfortable asking someone about his or her behavior, call the police. At least that way it gets on our radar.”

Jason Harrison, the newly appointed president of the Riverbend Ministerial Alliance who also serves as the associate police chaplain for Alton Police Department, shared his own thoughts and reflection on the events.

“The Bible states, in Roman 12:15, ‘Rejoice with those who rejoice and mourn with those who mourn,’” he said. “I find myself in a state of uncertainty in times like these. While I rejoice with those that survived, I mourn with those that we lost. It is times like these that will lead others into a level of faith that speaks more to outcome than present circumstances.

“I was awakened, as other Americans were, to the callous and senseless attack upon other U.S. citizens. Deeply saddened by this news, my emotions began to swirl like a tornado out of control. As a man of faith, I choose to think on the wonderful lives that many of these individuals led and the many blessings that they left behind---children, loved ones, and the remarkable work that shapes our country to this day.”

There was much more weigh-in on the topic at hand, including that from one Shipman resident who had many layers of life influencing her words. Lori Hopkins is a former member of the United States Marine Corps who was also once employed as a member of a local casino security force. A wife, mom and daughter, Hopkins is also a performing artist as the powerhouse lead vocalist for a popular area band.

But many also know her as an educator, and particularly from her role as a former local school district superintendent.

“Many thoughts surface as I reflect on the tragedy occurring on an evening when so many gathered to enjoy life with a little bit of country music,” Hopkins said. “Why this evil, deliberate act illustrates one person’s disdain for other’s enjoyment, I can’t help but focus on the humanity demonstrated by so many. The reports of concert goers attending to the needs of the injured with little regard for their own safety is such a tribute to the goodness that still exists in our nation.”

“Some see this horrible tragedy as part of an ever growing trend of hatred in our world brought to life by the evil actions of one. While extremely saddened for the many families and friends impacted by this terrible act of malice, I redirect my heart and focus on the numerous selfless citizens who responded to those in need with whom they had no connections or relationships. They are the ones who deserve our attention and praise. I continue to think about and pray for those who lost their loved ones so senselessly. My heart remains with many today.”

Also among those taking a step back and trying to look at the tragedy with a larger lens, Alton resident Jane Weaver-Kodros shared her thoughts, as well.

“The tragedy in Vegas leaves us cold,” she said. “How can we begin to fix this problem, when discussion is difficult? Is it a moral issue, is it political, or just sign of the times? What would stop or prevent more of the same? What strategy should we use? Who knows what to do?

“I do know that first we must be able to have that hard conversation to simply take a look at it and have an open, frank debate about possible solutions. But, like they say, ‘You cannot mandate morals.’ It reminds me of a song by The Police, ‘There is no political solution to our troubled evolution, and our failing constitution. There is no bloody revolution. We are spirits in a material world.’ So, until we can embrace a higher love and grow in our consciousness, we must struggle here on the lower planes of existence. I thought we should have evolved by now.”

Statement from Piasa Armory

When asked to comment on the recent Vegas incident and its personal impact, Piasa Armory owner Scott Pulaski responded with an official statement on behalf of the entire company. Pulaski’s, and the company’s, words read as follows:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this heinous act and their families. We are also grateful for the swift response by emergency services and other survivors that came to the aid of others during and after the incident.

“Incidents like these often call into question why such things happen and how they can be prevented. Clark County Sheriff Lombardo put it best when he said, ‘I don’t know how it could have been prevented.’ Unfortunately, in a country of 350 million people, some have evil intentions and a complete disregard for the lives of others. These individuals may show no outward intentions and may never share their plans with others. Until the Division of Pre-Crime has been formed, we have no way to predict these events, only respond in the most effective manner possible when they happen.

“Before the local response had concluded, before the facts were known, we began to hear those who wish to restrict and ban firearms. These politicians and pundits choose to focus on the item used rather than the individual at fault. We hear calls to ban automatic weapons (which are heavily restricted and limited for civilian ownership), ban or restrict silencers further (these do not completely silence a gunshot, merely bring the noise to a safer level and are legal in most states with the same regulations as machine guns), and ban ammunition magazines.

“Each time, these individuals demand that something must be done, yet offer solutions that would not have prevented any of the tragedies that have occurred. Imagine for a moment that we live in the perfect anti-gun society. Firearms and related items no longer exist outside the hands of law enforcement and the military. Suddenly, a piece of human debris decides to cause a mass casualty event. Guns are non-existent, so they choose the next best thing: a large tractor-trailer. We do not need to imagine the devastation that would occur because it happened in Nice, France. We can continue the example with any number of items from knives to pressure cookers as happened in China and Boston respectively. America has plenty of gun laws and plenty of laws against murder and terrorism, yet these laws have no effect on those who do not care about the consequences.

“The bottom line is this, evil is out there. We can choose to ignore it and face the consequences, give up our rights with the hope that the government will protect us, or we can look out for one another and be prepared. I for one choose the third option.”

A message of hope

Jason Harrison emphasized that while evil exists and can affect us in great ways, it will never define who we are as a people.

“While we may not have a full understanding of what has happened here, we do know that love conquers all, it endures all and it doesn’t keep score, therefore, I am calling together to not only pray for those who has lost someone but pray for those who are experiencing this traumatic event first hand,” he said. “Lastly, we must pray for our country and our leaders that they continue to take close looks at better processes that don’t infringe upon the rights of Americans. May God bless us all.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter