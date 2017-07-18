Law firm awards scholarships to three high school graduates

× Expand Scholarship presentation participants included (from left) Deanna Litzenburg, Mathis, Marifian and Richter shareholder; Hayden Sebold, scholarship recipient; Kevin Richter, firm shareholder; Ivy Truong, scholarship recipient; Philip Speicher, firm shareholder; and Colin Clark, firm associate attorney. Scholarship recipient Amelia Schmitz is not pictured.

The law firm Mathis, Marifian and Richter Ltd. recently announced the recipients of the firm’s 2017 Law Scholarship.

Graduates Hayden Sebold of Alton High School, Amelia Schmitz of Belleville West High School, and Ivy Truong of Belleville East High School each received a $1,000 scholarship. All three are planning to pursue legal careers and applied for the scholarships through a nomination process open to all high school seniors in Madison, St. Clair and Washington counties.

“MMR is delighted to contribute to the futures of these bright students,” a press release states.

Sebold balanced numerous activities during his time at Alton High School. He was a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society and varsity boys soccer, where he was awarded Outstanding Accomplishments in Scholarship and Athleticism. He also received the Silver Medallion Award for academic excellence. Sebold was selected in 2015 and 2016 as his high school representative for the annual NAACP Recognition Banquet. In 2014, Sebold won third place at the STEM Research Challenge and was an Illinois State Science Fair qualifier. In his free time, Sebold enjoys volunteering at the Alton Fire Department and the Salvation Army. He will begin his studies at the University of Missouri-Columbia in August.

While attending Belleville West, Schmitz was involved in Student Council, Dance Team, Little Theater, French Club and many other organizations. As a member of National Honor Society, she volunteered more than 60 hours at Interfaith Food Pantry, where she worked to feed hungry and homeless Belleville area residents. This year she received the Young Women of Achievement award for academics from the Rotary Club of St. Clair West and was an Illinois State Scholar. Schmitz was also selected by Monroe County Electric Co-op to travel to Washington, D.C., for a week to meet with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and attend youth leadership sessions. Schmitz looks forward to attending Washington University in the fall.

At Belleville East High School, Truong excelled in many activities. She was editor-in-chief of the newspaper, president of the National and English Honor Societies, Debate Team captain, and editor of the literary magazine. She was also a member of the Science, Math and French Honor Societies. Truong has been recognized as a National Merit semifinalist, a member of the Illinois Journalism Educators’ Association All-State Team and selected as Belleville East’s Most Outstanding Speech & Debate Student. This year she also earned the Young Women of Achievement Award for academics. During her high school career, she won many awards for her talent in journalism and debate. Outside of school, she participates in Trekking for Track as well as Homework, Help and Hoops. Truong will attend Princeton University.

“MMR created this scholarship because we felt it was our place as attorneys to encourage and help future lawyers,” firm shareholder Kevin Richter said at the scholarship luncheon July 13. “We are fully aware of the responsibility attorneys have in ensuring that everyone’s rights are upheld. All of us at MMR look forward to seeing what Amelia, Hayden and Ivy contribute to both the community and the country.”

This is the 18th year the firm has awarded scholarships to local high school students. Shareholders established the scholarship as a means to encourage and assist students in pursuing a legal career.

Each year, scholarship recipients are chosen based on a number of qualifications. Applicants must be a current high school senior, planning a career in the law field, have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, achieve an ACT score of at least 26 or SAT of at least 1,180, rank in the upper 25th percentile of their graduating class and be involved in extracurricular activities. The selection process involved a comprehensive review of all applicants by MMR attorneys who weighed other factors such as essay, high school achievements and school recommendations.

For more information about the scholarship, contact Taylor Keel at tkeel@mmrltd.com.

