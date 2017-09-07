Law firm collecting donations for Harvey victims

EDWARDSVILLE — Gori Julian & Associates P.C. will collect donations for Hurricane Harvey victims through Sept. 20 at its main office, 156 N. Main St.

Requested items include cots and air mattresses, non-perishable foods, respiratory masks, diapers, baby formula, bath towels (like new), bed linens (like new), toiletry items, paper towels, toilet paper, bottled water, heavy-duty trash bags, rubber gloves, laundry detergent, dish detergent, plastic totes with lids, five-gallon buckets with lids, packing tape, duct tape, bleach, borax, disinfectants, carpet cleaner, degreasers, mold removal products, and permanent markers. Clothing, toys, and games are not being collected as a part of this effort.

“The team at Gori Julian & Associates initiated this effort because we wanted to do something to show our support for the many clients and colleagues we have in the Houston area,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of the law firm. “This is a very difficult time for many families in Texas so we want to show them that people throughout the country care and are doing what they can to help them recover.”

For more information, call Lindy Heigert at (618) 659-9833.

