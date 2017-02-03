Lawyers continue free legal assistance for Madison County residents

The Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee and the Madison County Bar Association continued their efforts in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Free legal appointments were provided in the Law Library, veterans were given appointments for Veterans Day, and volunteers assisted in family division.

“The entire county owes them a debt of gratitude,” said Circuit Judge Barb Crowder, chair of the Third Circuit Pro Bono group.

During the fourth quarter, 18 volunteer attorneys offered at least two free legal appointments each. The attorneys who volunteered at the Legal Advice Clinic from October through December are Robert Bas, Brenda Baum, Erin Beavers, John Delaney, Jared Giuffre, M. Joseph Hill, Ryan Kiwala, Christine Kovach, Elizabeth Levy, Stephanie Lyons, Justin Mattea, Amy Meyer, Terry O’Leary, Katherine Smith, Scott Snider, Gale Stipes, Phil Theis and Ron Williams.

In addition to the attorneys who volunteered at the clinic, the Family Division pro bono project provided 45 free mediations to low-income individuals to assist them in settling their dispute about parenting time and responsibilities. Further, 21 attorneys served as guardians ad litem in Family Division cases to advocate for the best interests of children. Their dedication and expertise is greatly appreciated by the Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee and the Family Division judges.

The Pro Bono Committee reminds members of the public that they may make a free 30-minute appointment at the Madison County Legal Advice Clinic for family law or general civil topics such as collection, landlord-tenant, small claims, or any other civil area of law. No criminal law appointments are handled at the clinic. The free appointments transpire the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. In addition, real estate appointments may be scheduled for the second or fourth Wednesday morning. The appointments are for those of limited incomes and qualifying information will need to be provided.

To make an appointment or to volunteer, call Lauren Janssen at (618) 296-4472 or email lljansen@co.madison.il.us.

