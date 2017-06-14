League announces allocations, officers

× Expand The Alton Community Service League’s 2017-2018 officers are (from left) President Marge Ferguson, President-Elect Barb Panfile, Recording Secretary Cherie Schmidt, Corresponding Secretary Linda Klope, and Treasurer Joanne Adams.

The Alton Community Service League, a group of women volunteering individually and collectively for the area’s betterment and beautification, has announced its 2017-18 officers.

They are President Marge Ferguson, Vice President/President-Elect Barb Panfile, Immediate Past President Cora Miller, Recording Secretary Cherie Schmidt, Corresponding Secretary Linda Klope, and Treasurer Joanne Adams.

League members donate nearly 6,000 hours each year in cultural, health care, community, education, and historical categories, to name a few. The organization also gives 60 percent of annual funds raised to charitable organizations and 40 percent to beautification. This year’s allocation recipients include:

• Alton Little Theater

• Alton Park and Recreation

• Alton Youth Symphony

• Community Supported Garden at LaVista

• Options Now

• Police Benevolent and Protective Association

• Riverbend Family Ministries

• Riverbend Head Start Family Services

• Senior Services Plus

• Serving Area Kids

• Wreaths Across America

For information about the organization or to become a member, contact President Marge Ferguson at (618) 462-0594 or email llferg2015@gmail.com.

