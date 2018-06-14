League of Their Own: Alicia Kirgan

× Expand Alicia Kirgan

When she was a child, Alicia Kirgan turned to food and began to rely on it for emotional support.

The Granite City native weighed 200 pounds at age 10. When she got older, her weight increased to 622 pounds.

Kirgan shared her journey Jan. 24 on a reality television show called “My 600-Pound Life” on TLC (The Learning Channel). Premiered on Feb. 1, 2012, the show chronicles the life of extremely obese individuals. Patients are placed under the care of Houston surgeon Younan Nowzaradan, also known as Dr. Now.

Kirgan’s weight has recently decreased thanks to a healthy diet and bariatric surgery, which reduces the size of a patient’s stomach.

A 2003 graduate of Granite City High School, the 32-year-old Kirgan grew up in a wrestling family. Her father, Allen, and brother George were head coaches of the GCHS wrestling program. Kirgan also worked as a manager of the Warriors’ wrestling team for four years.

How did you get interested and why did you get interested in the “My 600-Pound Life” show?

I’ve actually been watching “My 600-Pound Life” since the early days, when they took four to five people and followed them for seven years. I could really relate to the struggles they were going through because I’ve always been heavy. Seeing other people go through the same thing I was going through really gave me hope to know that you can make changes and that you’re not stuck like this, and that you can change. It kind of helped give me the motivation to keep trying and pushing. One night I was watching it and I just thought I should give this a try.

How much support did you get from your family and friends?

I really was overwhelmed by the amount of support I received from my family and friends. At the end of the day, they just want me to be happy and healthy. I never would’ve given up, but I know that without the opportunities I had been given through the show, I know that I wouldn’t have been able to get control of my life as quickly as I had been without that help.

Just how much weight did you lose?

Now in my life I’m really trying to not focus on a number on a scale. I’m still losing weight but I’m focusing on the things that I’ve gained in life and things I can now do — like walking around the mall and not getting winded after going to one store, buckling a seat belt without needing an extender, being able to stand throughout an entire shower and just being able to sit in a bathtub.

What are your future plans and goals down the road?

Right now I feel like I’m really just learning self-discovery and figuring out who I am. For the time being, I’m focusing on growing as a person and doing the things I need to do to focus on losing weight. Most of my life I’ve been in hiding not only from the public but from myself, so I really need to connect with myself and figure out what it is I want for my life.

What kind of exercise and diet are you doing for your weight loss?

For my diet, I really try to focus on protein, for the amount of protein I’m supposed to eat in a day I shouldn’t have room for much else. But I am human and try not to let slip-ups derail me.

For exercise, I use arm weights and resistance bands, but I also really try to get out and do more walking in my everyday life.

What does it mean for a Granite City native to be on national television and sharing your story?

It just goes to show that it really can happen to anyone, anywhere. You never know what’s going on behind closed doors that someone might be struggling with or overcoming. Small towns throughout the world have issues just like everyone else, and an addiction might just not be for drugs but for food as well. We’re all looking for distractions from our problems.

What was it like having your mom, JoAnn, with you on the episode?

It was nice to be able to have my mom there for support. It was definitely hard for her. She’s not someone who wants to be quite as seen as she is now, but it just goes to show how much she loves and supports me that she was willing to put herself outside of her comfort zone to help me.

