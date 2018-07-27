League of Their Own: Carl Draper

× Expand photo courtesy of Alton Memorial Hospital Carl Draper

Carl Draper, 81, grew up in Hartford and is a graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School. After living in Wood River for close to 50 years, Draper moved to United Methodist Village in Godfrey two years ago.

He has a college degree in mathematics from McKendree University and spent 35 years working for the Department of Defense in St. Louis with what is now known as the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency before retiring in 1998.

While those accomplishments are significant, what further distinguishes Draper is another rare stat he has created for himself.

Draper has clocked more than 39,350 hours of volunteer service to Alton Memorial Hospital. If you do the math, it equates to nearly 20 years of full-time work. Draper, however, doesn’t think this is anything more than just something he does nearly every day of the week.

How did you get started volunteering at Alton Memorial Hospital?

I answered the call to volunteer after hospital Chaplain Jo Greenwood sent out a request for volunteers through all the area churches, including mine, which is the East Alton United Methodist Church. Initially, I had some reservations about volunteering and discussed this with Chaplain Jo. She convinced me to go through the training program. The training was over the course of several weeks, with about four of us trainees in the beginning.

Can you share a little about what you do at the hospital?

I volunteer mostly in the ER now. About 15 years ago, someone thought I could help there. I started as an assistant to Chaplain Jo then, and when she retired, I stayed as a volunteer in the department. I do stocking of supplies, help remake the beds when a patient leaves and fill the blanket warmer. I also help with preparing the complimentary soup sacks for Ambulatory Surgery. As volunteers, we also assist with tasks such as staffing the information desk, collecting volunteer time cards and distributing in-house mail to the different offices.

What are some of the things you like best about volunteering and what keeps you going?

I enjoy being a small part of the hospital, getting to know several of the doctors and having the satisfaction of maybe helping the staff. I have friends in all areas of the hospital. I’m also involved with the group at my church who make “care bears” that we bring in and give to patients in the hospital. I’ve been helping make those bears, something we’ve done for 20 years now too. I never thought I would still be here after 20 years. I am still just trying to be of help, and hopefully not getting in the way.

As a volunteer, what are some of the more interesting things you’ve witnessed?

I have watched careers develop and evolve, from techs to nurses, and on to charge nurses and physician assistants or nurse practitioners. I have also watched the facility expand, from the new wing and single, private rooms to new medical buildings. I’ve been fortunate to witness the interactions between doctors and nurses, and I admire their knowledge and those interactions.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter