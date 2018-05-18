League of Their Own: Q & A with Katie Grable

Katie Grable has been with the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department for 13 years and is assistant director of the organization. The department is responsible for supporting leagues and recreational programming at minimal or no cost for the Edwardsville area and adjoining locations. Its responsibilities include 16 community, neighborhood and mini parks as well as undeveloped open space and non-recreation designated parks.

What activities does the parks and recreation department support?

Everyone is familiar with the sports leagues and the work we do there in providing field maintenance, score keepers and umpires. However, we also are involved in a lot of other activities like fishing derbies, kite flies, concerts, movies and art classes. We organize the Art In The Park event every year.

What are the most highly used facilities in the city?

Probably City Park by the library. Even though it does not have playgrounds and ball fields, people stop by to eat lunch, play with their kids, or just relax. We do a lot of programming there as well. Joe Glik Park is one of our newer parks and is heavily used. And our ball fields are at the Hoppe, Vadalabene and Winston Brown parks.

Edwardsville is experiencing tremendous growth. What does that mean to your department?

We recognize there are a lot of families moving into this area. Our objective is to keep up with the need for facilities and activities. Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad is a good example of responding to the influx of families. We worked toward knowing that there was a growing need for a public water facility. Obviously, it takes design, planning and fundraising to bring something like that about. We have also taken over responsibility for the public pool that SIUE formerly managed. It is now the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon community pool.

Speaking of future development and strategy, there is a new sports complex under development. What will it include?

It is out on Goshen Road and right now is under initial development. The full buildout will have 4 full-sized baseball fields, 8 youth baseball-softball fields, 6 multi-use open play fields for things like soccer and football, 12 pickleball courts, as well as several playgrounds and concession pavilions. It will also include several multiuse trails for running, biking, and walking.

How can the community provide feedback, ask questions or get involved in recreational activities by volunteering?

We are in the process of reviewing our parks master plan and would love to hear from the public. You can call the office directly at 618-692-7538 or go to our website at cityofedwardsville.com. We always like to have volunteer involvement. Our Route 66 festival is coming up and volunteers are always involved in it.

You don’t do a job for 13 years without enjoying it. What gives you the most satisfaction about your work?

When you put in all of the hours and hard work it takes to create and organize a program and then see hundreds of people at the park, it’s incredibly fulfilling. I was heavily involved in the development of Leon Corlew Park. Seeing all of the people there and knowing that when I am no longer in this job, that park is still going to be here. My kids enjoy that park and my grandkids will enjoy it. It’s something to be proud of.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter