League of Their Own: Jim Greenwald

Jim Greenwald celebrated his fifth anniversary as superintendent of the Granite City School District on April 17.

He replaced Harry Briggs as superintendent in 2013 after working six years as Granite City High School principal. He also worked as assistant principal and vice principal/athletic director at GCHS.

Born and raised in Granite City, Greenwald graduated from GCHS in 1970. He helped the school’s baseball team win a sectional title in his senior year. He graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees at SIUE.

He is a longtime educator, starting out as a substitute teacher at the school district in 1975. He also worked as an assistant principal, teacher and coach at Coolidge Middle School in the 1990s.

How are you enjoying your tenure as superintendent?

It seems like it was 15 minutes ago, but it’s been five years, believe it or not. First of all, it’s been a great experience. I absolutely love this job. It’s everything I wanted to be, plus a lot more. Naturally, I have two more years after this year. I think that the biggest part of my job is problem-solving and putting out fires in communicating. The superintendent in all districts is a direct liaison with the board. The superintendent works for the board. We have a tremendous board. I’ve worked with several boards during the five-year period.

What were your goals when you became superintendent in 2013?

My goal was to come in and respect what has been done in the past and at the same time move forward with a vision, our shared vision to constantly move forward and to keep an open mind. Don’t immediately say no to something and just move forward to always gather the proper facts in order to make proper recommendations to the board.

At what point did you decide to get into the education business?

I opted to do my student teaching the first semester of my senior year (at SIUE) with a lot of courses to take yet and I had a tremendous experience at Roxana Senior and Junior High School. My mentor and cooperating teacher was Mr. Charlie Raich. Charlie was a legendary teacher and football coach there for years. I was very well-accepted at Roxana. I worked really hard. I wasn’t 21 years old yet. I started in August, and I didn’t turn 21 until Oct. 13. I was only a handful of years older than some of the seniors. But I knew then that teaching was for me. When I left Roxana, I had a burning desire to get a job like this somewhere someday.

How did you find out about the superintendent’s job opening in 2013?

When I knew that Briggs was going to be retiring in a couple of years, that’s when I decided to go back and get my superintendent certificate. I just felt when you have a job open like this, there are many, many candidates, but I felt like I’ve been a strong principal and I feel like I’ve been a strong leader. I’m nowhere near ready to retire yet, so I’m going to go full speed ahead for the superintendent’s job. I thank the board every day and night for the opportunity to be in this job.

You’ve faced some challenges during your tenure as superintendent, such as the failed tax referendum in 2015 and the GCHS athletic program’s decision of leaving the Southwestern Conference in 2017. How did you overcome those challenges?

Those were challenges and somewhat disappointments. In each and every one of those situations, and there were all different things that didn’t go well, you can’t show emotion and you always have to have a Plan B. I feel that I genuinely follow that direction.

The new board office was opened after the beginning of the school year at the old Worthen Elementary building and it just recently opened a new enrollment center. How did you and the other administrators enjoyed the transition of moving into a new office?

We systematically did it based upon Mr. (Daryl) Munger (director of buildings and grounds) and his workers getting the different offices finished. We’re all thrilled to be under one roof.

How much are you looking forward to another school year next fall?

I’m looking forward to it because it’s another year, and I think we moved into the direction to really make some nice improvements. I want to see the fruits of our labor on the troubleshooting and the problem-solving and also celebrating all of the positive things that come out of our enrollment center.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter