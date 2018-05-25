League of Their Own: Ethan Wilkins

Ethan Wilkins is an 11-year-old from Godfrey. His parents are Ann (Dan) Hiebert and Matthew (Rachel) Wilkins. He has two grown sisters, Ashlan and Madeline, a grown stepbrother Justin, and two other stepsiblings who are both younger than him, Sid and Jamey.

That might make Ethan sound like a typical modern-day elementary student. But he is far from typical.

Ethan had a very personal experience with tragic loss five years ago, when the family’s home and most of their belongings were lost in a fire. That incident left an indelible mark, one that continues to influence him each day.

In fact, most would claim that Ethan has proven himself to be far beyond typical.

You’re wrapping up elementary school and headed to middle school now, right?

I am just finishing fifth grade at North Elementary. I was accepted into the STEAM Gifted Academy in St. Louis for middle school.

(Ethan’s mom says STEAM is a selective enrollment middle school for Ferguson-Florissant gifted students and students that complete a competitive application process. It focuses on project-based learning activities to provide deeper understanding in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics.)

You were a district finalist for the Madison County Trashformations competition. What did you create for your entry and what did it address?

In the competition I made a double-chamber bat house made entirely from a reclaimed pallet. Bats are endangered and losing their homes due to their habitats being destroyed.

Making the bat house like I did helped give these bats a new, safer home and helps all of us because bats eat mosquitos and other annoying insects.

Nectar-eating bats help produce some of our foods because they pollinate like bees. They pollinate over 700 plants. It was very fun and I hope to participate in other things like it.

I also know that you have done lots of volunteer work. Can you tell me more about it?

Well, one thing I did was start a fundraiser for the schools affected by Hurricane Harvey. The money went to buy new books for their school. I’d love to do more and hopefully find a shelter to fundraise for and volunteer in.

What do you like best about school? And do you have a favorite subject?

That is a very hard question. I love reading, and the books I have read at school have been great, but I also love science and history. My favorite subject would probably be reading just because of the books I have read. I have participated in Lego robotics all through elementary school. I was also very active in student council, the Green Team, orchestra, and chorus.

Who is someone you look up to, and how have they made a difference in life to you?

Well, this is another hard question. Musically, I look up to Brendon Urie, the lead singer of Panic! at the Disco, my favorite band. In other ways, I look up to a man named ‘Coyote’ Peterson, a YouTuber and wildlife educator who takes these amazing trips to many places for his fans so they can learn about nature and the animals who make their homes in the wilderness.”

Summer break is here at last. What are your plans?

My summer will hopefully consist of hiking, kayaking, swimming, and playing video games. Those are my favorite things to do during the summer. I have attended The Nature Institute Camp since I was in preschool and will do the Challenger Learning Center camp for the third year. My first year I did Rocketeering, last year I did Astronaut Camp, and this year I will do Aquatic Robotics and learn SCUBA.

