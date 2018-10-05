League of Their Own: Denny Scarborough

Denny Scarborough

Denny Scarborough, co-owner of primitive American antiques emporium Tinner’s Anvil in downtown Alton, is a reminder every job contributes something valuable to one’s tool chest of skills. His work history began at age 14, washing windows and sweeping floors on Saturdays for Phoebe Goldberg’s, a women’s clothing store in Wood River ... for 45 cents an hour.

Once 16 and able to drive, he worked at Darold’s Clothing Store after school and on weekends until he joined the Navy.

Shell Oil sent him to school, where he received intense instruction in people skills — how to effectively interact with others on the job, how to engage employees, and how to help them utilize their gifts and skills. He retired from Shell Oil as a foreman in 2009, and that next year, his daughter Elisabeth Millar asked him if he was interested in opening an antique shop, which became Tinner’s Anvil at 211 Langdon Street in Alton.

In 2013, Scarborough heard Alton’s Jacoby Arts Center was in dire straits, financially and as an organization. The one remaining board member asked Scarborough and 15 others to serve on the reorganized board. Until this year, he also served as president.

How did your past experiences help you with JAC?

I’ve always been interested in old buildings, so I started to learn about the different systems in the Jacoby building. We did everything we could to make things more efficient. And I watched the checkbook like a hawk, cutting costs whenever possible.

What about funding from outside sources?

I cannot emphasize how much volunteers and donors play a part in keeping the center open. Years before I was involved, Jacoby Arts Center received a very large donation to build seven art studios in the basement. Artists were able to rent the studios at a very reasonable rate. Over the years the studios had been turned into storage areas. That was one of the first changes I made. We put the word out and filled the studios with deserving artists.

What’s going on these days at the Jacoby Arts Center?

We have the main gallery, which is a beautiful space for exhibitions. Now in our fourth year, a professional theater company, Bankside Rep, has been “in residence,” producing three to four performances a year. Ed Reggi’s comedy improv group Paper Slip Theatre is a regional hit and performs regularly at Jacoby. Professional groups such as Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers, Elsie Parker and the Poor People of Paris, Erin Bode’s band, and Danita Mumphard like to play at Jacoby. We’ve created more exhibition space in the east gallery for youth art shows, photography exhibits, and wedding and party rentals.

Tell us a bit about your love for antiques.

When I was first married and living in D.C., in the Navy with scant funds, my wife and I found an Amish market in Maryland that was interesting. We became regulars. We started attending auctions, and I noticed things were selling at the auction for far less than at the market, so I decided to give it a try. My first resale was a table; the top had dimples in it from a ball-peen hammer. A friend showed me how to remove the dimples with steam. I refinished the table and it sold as I was taking it off of the truck — for three times what I paid.

Some last words of advice?

I am almost 70, but I will not let my youth get in my way. Age is just a number. Some guys hunt, fish, or play golf but that is not me. I never want to stop working, and the good Lord willing, I will die with a hammer in my hand.

