League of Their Own: Mark Lull

Maryville Elementary School Principal Mark Lull was recognized as the best principal/administrator by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s 2018 Best of Southwest Illinois. The principal said this was a nice surprise and quite an honor.

“I had received an email saying that I was nominated,” he said. “Still to this day, I do not know who nominated me, but there was an online voting process where people could vote every day for the nominees. I don’t know how I got on that list, but I am very grateful. This was quite an honor.”

Lull was born and raised in Kansas City and moved to Granite City in 1989. His education career spans 15 years. He started out as a third-grade teacher for the Madison School District for four years, then moved on to early childhood and ran a program in Granite City. Lull returned to the classroom and taught third grade at Niedringhaus and Frohardt, then finally became principal at Maryville.

“As an educator, I have the potential to interact with students of all ages of development and personally work with them from pre-k to fourth grade,” he said. “I always wanted to make an impact on shaping the person that the student will ultimately become. I wanted to make a difference and impact life lessons that students will never forget and make them realize their true potential. As a principal, my goal is to ensure that every student receives quality education and I am prepared to promote these goals through my leadership here at Maryville and discovering which method works best to meet this goal.”

What made you want to pursue a career in education?

I could say that the three most common things — to improve the quality of public education, to give back to my community and of course, to change lives of students. All three of these are true, but really, I think it’s always been deep-rooted inside of me. As a child, after playing baseball with my buddies, I would make them sit down and I would make worksheets for them. After one year of college, I became an international flight attendant for TWA and when I lived in New York City, I became a flight attendant recruiter and then went to the training center here in St. Louis as a service instructor. That was when it really hit me. I had that epiphany moment. Education is where I needed to be. So, after we had trained everybody, all the new flight attendants, I returned to the line and flew only weekends and went back to school Monday to Friday and completed my degree.

What are you looking forward to most about this upcoming school year?

I think what I’m looking forward to the most is getting to know all of our incoming first-graders that are joining us from the kindergarten center and watching them grow and learn throughout the school year.

What has been one of your most memorable moments?

My first year of teaching and seeing my third-graders grasp the knowledge — when the light bulb in their heads go off.

What is the biggest lesson you have learned while in this career field?

I think the biggest lesson I have learned is that I’m still learning each and every day. I learn from my staff and I learn from my students.

What are the top lessons you try to teach all your students?

Never stop learning, always love reading and be the best person that they can be.

What is your ultimate goal?

At this point, I’m living it. I always wanted to be principal.

What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?

I hope I am remembered for my compassion — as one who truly cares for his students, families and staff — and I hope I made a positive influence on all of my students. If I reach just one student, then I would have done my job.

Who has been your biggest mentor or inspiration?

My kindergarten teacher. She had such a major influence on my love for school. I loved school from kindergarten and on. I loved high school; I was very involved. I was probably in every single club that was there. I was senior class president, very active in sports and theater. I think she was my biggest influence because I always remembered her, and I wanted to, as an adult, reach children and make sure they have a love of education and hopefully they will have the same joy I did throughout my school career.

Outside of school, what are some of your hobbies?

I love kayaking, performing in community theater and working in my yard and garden.

