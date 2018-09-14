League of Their Own: Sharon Henderson

Sharon Henderson

Alton’s Sharon Henderson had a desire to do something “more” since even before she graduated with her nursing assistant certification from Lewis and Clark Community College in 1982, as a member of one of the college’s first CNA classes.

“When I had my little girl Lisa Ann as a stillborn in 1972, I knew I needed to make some changes in my life,” Henderson said. “I didn’t feel like I was the best person that I could be. I wanted to be a better person for her, in her memory. It was at that time I ask God to help me.”

Working in the medical field for 37 years, Henderson retired in 2011. She has now re-entered private practice, providing terminal patients and families with an emerging service that only exists in five states. Henderson is an end of life doula.

What is an end of life doula?

The definition of a doula is “one who serves.” An end of life doula is one who serves the dying.

An end of life doula creates a beautiful, soothing and peaceful environment for patients and their families during a patient’s last hours and days with us. End of life doulas are usually brought in on last few days or hours before death. However, some may want a doula longer. A doula doesn’t replace traditional hospice care; rather, she complements it.

Within the parameters of what patients and families want, end of life doulas set a soothing and peaceful environment into motion in a variety of ways, including lighting candles, playing soft music or by using essential oils such as lavender in a diffuser or in the dying patient’s bathwater. They may also pray with them while sharing in conversations.

They help to take anxiety away from families by keeping them informed, helping them to identify signs and stages, and by providing them with emotional and spiritual support. They further assist families by running errands, cooking, shopping and more so that the family members can spend more time with their loved one.

As an end of life doula, who and where are your clients?

My typical customers are mostly hospice cases. However, I will help with any age of patient and family in need, from birth to 120 years old. I will mostly work in Alton and the surrounding areas. However, with end of life doulas only in five states right now, I will travel to any state where I am needed. I will work in private homes, hospitals, assisted living, nursing homes, and so on — anywhere that I am needed.

Since getting started as an end of life doula in June, you’ve already expanded your services. Can you share more about that?

I know many people who have animals that they love as family members. I’ve seen them come into the vet’s office crying, knowing that their beloved pet will be put to sleep. I’ve seen the staff not really knowing how to comfort these people or what to say. I’ve had phone calls from family and friends crying that their pet had died and people not understanding why they are crying.

Some people just don’t understand that pets are actually family members. So, I’ve decided to add pets and their families to my services. I can do for the dying pet and its family what I do for humans. Soon, I will also be able to train and certify other end of life doulas.

What paths have you traveled to end up where you are now in your career?

Through the years, I have not only worked with the elderly, but also with those who had mental challenges, with the mentally ill, and with priests and nuns. I’ve worked in homes, assisted living, nursing homes, Ursuline Infirmary, Alton Mental Health Center, area hospitals and as a mental health technician working with geriatric psychiatric patients.

Immediately after graduating as a CNA, I started working at Eldercare Nursing Home. I was caring for the elderly and I fell in love with them. I worked the midnight shift, where it seemed most of them died. I remember their moaning, groaning and praying. All we did back then was hold their hands, so they knew someone was with them, and prayed.

I wanted to help ease their pain, comfort them, do anything I could. So, I started reading books on death and dying. I probably researched for 20-plus years.

In the 1990s, I learned about hospice and began working in that field. I learned from each dying person: their needs and wants, how to make them comfortable, what they needed to talk about, basically how to care for them in the dying process. I took knowledge from one patient to the next so I could be the best person I could be to care for them.

My end of life doula training was through Quality of Life Care, Deanna Cochran. And although it took me only six months to complete, you are given up to a year. My training was complete in June 2018.

This work sounds like it could be very tough. Why did you choose to do it?

I am doing this service because it is something I have wanted to do and longed for. I’ve always believed that I could help my dying people “cross over.” I love what I do. Being an end of life doula is my dream come true — to advocate for the dying and to help honor their wishes.

With the love of my work and the knowledge that I already had, I had helped so many people in the past. Now I have learned much more as an end of life doula, and I am able to take my work to a much deeper level. I also realized this type of service was much-needed.

How can readers find out more about your services?

I have an office set up at Life House Church, 3825 Seminary Road, Alton. They can also call me at (618) 823-1070 or follow my Facebook page.

