League of Their Own: Terri Hilgendorf

Looking up the word “passionate” in “Dictionary of Shakespeare” and there will be a picture of Terri Hilgendorf, professor at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Whether engaging her students in one of the three genres of Shakespeare’s plays or assisting students with online course work, Hilgendorf represents what the area has to offer in effective teaching. If your image of a teacher is someone standing in front of a classroom, lecturing endlessly, get rid of that mental picture.

As a young learner, Hilgendorf was a shy individual who paid her way (two classes at a time) through school to attain her bachelor’s degree in English. One day she saw an ad for a learning assistant specialist at Lewis and Clark Community College, applied, and got the job. That was the beginning of her academic journey.

She obtained her associate’s degree at Lewis and Clark, then her bachelor of arts in English and master of arts in the teaching of writing from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She has earned several awards over the course of her career. In 1986 she won the Garry N. Murphy Memorial Award in undergraduate writing at SIUE. In 2002, she received the Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award. She was recognized by Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers in 2004 and has an Outstanding Faculty Member Nomination from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.

What courses are you teaching?

This semester I’m teaching composition, classical mythology, Shakespeare, and humanities, which is a survey of Western civilization.

Can you give us an overview on your classroom teaching?

Teaching is my vocation. I am one of those fortunate individuals who happens to have work that fits my abilities. I arrive at least an hour before classes begin to finalize preparations for my classes for the day. I have two 75-minute classes each day. Since students are so accustomed to looking at screens of information, I use online presentation tools and assignments. I have a fully online class, too, and that involves a lot of planning … I deal with whatever comes up, whatever happens that day, including many emails from students.

I’ve often heard the word “assessment.” Could you tell us a bit about that?

In all aspects of the learning environment, assessment is essential. Whether it’s assessment at the classroom level, at the course level, at the program level, or at the institutional level, educators must be able to evaluate the effectiveness of teaching. As department coordinator, I monitor assessments for the English composition courses, including the learning assessment in our dual credit partnerships. The outcomes from the assessments along with data related to enrollment, retention, and other trends are compiled into a comprehensive, five-year program review.

Tell us about your Shakespeare classes.

I teach all three genres of Shakespeare — tragedies, comedies, and histories. It takes three semesters to go through a cycle ... engaging the students is key in helping them understand the plays. We talk about the culture — marriage customs of the Elizabethans, roles of women, how men played all of the roles in his plays. The students are surprised that most of the material is still relevant. They may do some acting if it helps them to understand a difficult scene.

What other things about Shakespeare do your students seem to enjoy learning?

The spoken word was so important in Shakespeare’s day. There were no extravagant props, so the Elizabethans were much better listeners that today’s audiences. They had keen imaginations to “see” the settings. In one of those amazing coincidences of history, just about the time Shakespeare was turning 12 years old, pitlike amphitheaters in London were being converted from venues for cockfighting or bearbaiting to venues for presenting plays. By the time Shakespeare died, indoor theaters were in vogue, and the theater-going experience became much better like it is today. What a leap!

How do you spend your free time?

I love to read, and I love to travel. I’ve been to Italy every summer for the last three years. Last summer I visited France for the first time, and this year I plan to go to Greece. I like being active and enjoy any kind of dance as well as yoga.

