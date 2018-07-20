League of Their Own: Vickie Hopkins

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Vickie Hopkins, owner of Party On Broadway

Vickie Hopkins is paid to party, use her imagination and be creative, and she continues to build a successful business doing just that.

The Hartford resident opened Party On Broadway, 302 E. Broadway in downtown Alton, in February 2015. Hopkins said she started this business venture after being laid off from her job and losing her mother at about the same time.

“I just needed a change,” she said. “I wanted something that brought people together, gave them memories, and all the while they were creating their own works of art and taking time for themselves.”

Hopkins said the support she receives from her family makes it all continue to be possible. Family these days includes daughter Haley, who is finishing her bachelor of science in nursing degree, and boyfriend, Jeff Holiday.

“Since I opened the business, Haley has always been there to support me. My boyfriend Jeff also supports me with the business, and having that support means a lot.”

Party On Broadway, as Hopkins said, “puts the art in your party.” They offer creative art parties for you, your family, friends and coworkers. They specialize in children’s birthday parties, girls nights, fundraisers and team-building.

“We have a variety of projects and times for children and adults alike. We do occasion events and creative events. We will travel for parties, too. Usually that is local, but in some cases it may be out of the area. This fall, we will be holding events in Maryville, for example, and those details will be on our Facebook page. We love working with other businesses to offer our events at their venues as well.

“I also sell my own personal custom-finished projects online and through the shop,” Hopkins added.

What makes Party On Broadway particularly unique?

We are the experts in what we offer, which is Pinterest-inspired art. We were the first shop in the St. Louis area to offer these types of projects and service. Fast forward to 2018, and what I do is still my passion, but also the passion of so many others. My customers come to me because they love what Party On Broadway offers them. They know we will help them, no matter what their skill level is, create the masterpiece they want to make and not just a cookie cutter one.

What are you proactively doing to stay in business and retain customers?

I treat people how I want to be treated — it’s that simple. I’m passionate about what I do and it comes through my work. We always try to make sure the customer has a great time. We also keep things new and fresh. Some new things here include pet, selfie and house canvas options for adults and we’ve expanded our wood options to include farmhouse styles. We offer private painting classes, woodcutting services and after-school art camps. We also just started featuring artists of the week and when chosen, we feature both the art and the artist.

Do you have one particular kind of party that stands out?

All of our parties are memorable. I do love the fundraisers; I love helping people raise money while also providing their guests with an awesome and creative experience. And they help the community.

What did you do before opening Party On Broadway?

In addition to the Broadway shop, I am the event coordinator for Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. Prior to opening Party On Broadway, I did inside sales for a major pharmaceutical company. Before that, I was doing data circuit design for a national telecommunications company.

Other than your business, what are you most passionate about?

Helping people grow and find things that fulfill them … I’m also passionate about being involved in the community.

Finally, share something about yourself that others may be surprised to learn.

I have learned that I love big dogs. I’ve always had small dogs and when I met my boyfriend, he came with a pit bull. I have never felt the love from a dog like I do from him, whose name is Lookie.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter