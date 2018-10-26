League of Their Own: Virginia Kirkpatrick

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Virginia Kirkpatrick

Virginia Kirkpatrick retired as executive director of Operation Blessing of Wood River on Oct. 11 — her 90th birthday. A lifelong resident of the area, she and her husband, Ned, were married for 64 years before his passing in 2009. Together they raised 6 children. She has 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Operation Blessing operates a food pantry and provides necessities such as clothing and basic household goods to area residents in need. A recognition banquet took place that same day for her at Madison’s Tea Room in Wood River.

You’re retiring today. How long have you been with Operation Blessing?

My husband and I started Operation Blessing in a building down across from the dome in Wood River in 1982 with $500. We have been in the current, 10,000-square-foot building here since 1996.

Why did you start Operation Blessing?

We saw a lot of people in need. So many industries have declined or gone out of business in the area over the years. The Glassworks, the Boxboard, the factories all around the area that used to provide good jobs. We saw so many people who needed food and basic necessities who had never needed help before. The Lord told us to do this and we’ve never had to close the doors once all these years.

How would you describe what Operation Blessing does?

We’re neighbors helping neighbors. We provide food, clothing and basic goods. Toys for children. Everything is free. We have 18 food freezers and the entire back half of the building contains canned food and dry goods. We have clothing from people who donate it. We help people who are in need no matter the reason.

How is Operation Blessing supported?

The Lord tells me what to do. I do it and he provides. We’ve never had to have a fund raiser. People donated over $153,000 in food and contributions last year alone. United Way came and asked if they could be a part of what we were doing. The St. Louis area food bank brings us food the first Tuesday of every month. The Boy Scouts provide us food from their food drive. Many people help out.

What do people need to do to qualify for help?

They just need to bring identification that verifies they are from Wood River, Fort Russell or Chouteau counties.

What have your duties and activities here been?

I don’t do much. The volunteers actually do all of the work. We have so many people willing to help and they all do it on a volunteer basis. There are over 40 volunteers who help with the operation.

How can people who wish to donate or volunteer get in touch with Operation Blessing?

Virginia: They can call 251-5683 or stop by. We are located at 18 East Lorena and are open from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM Monday through Thursday. We accept any goods that are usable.

What do you feel has been your biggest accomplishment here?

Community support. Following the Lord’s direction. I’ve been very blessed. One man came in and was ready to commit suicide. We prayed with him and talked to him and when he left here his attitude had changed. I’ve got good volunteers. They talk to people. You know, when you talk to people and let them talk about things to somebody else, they often solve their own problems.

Any specific plans for your retirement?

I’ll stay busy. I like to travel. I’m very active in Senior Services.

Why did you choose this time to retire?

I’m 90 years old. What do you plan on doing when you’re 90?

