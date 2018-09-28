League of Their Own: Nancy Orrill

× Expand Nancy Orrill

Nancy Orrill admits she has enjoyed a successful green thumb for most of her life. But also by her own admission, it developed as a product of her parents’ first-planted seeds.

Orrill received her master gardener certification from the University of Illinois Extension in June; she was 1 of only 34 in Illinois to be given this designation in 2018.

“I had my first garden when I was 8,” Orrill said. “There were four of us kids, and mom and dad had a garden for each of us. It was something they thought each of us should have.”

She is now cultivating a love of gardening with people of all ages while she continues to enjoy the fruits of a successful life built with her husband, Bill, her grown son and two grown stepdaughters, along with their seven grandchildren. Orrill has lived in Godfrey since 1994 and grew up in Alton.

What prompted you to pursue your master gardener certification?

I retired on Dec. 31, 2009. Five days later, I started the master gardener classes through the University of Illinois Extension program.

My love of gardening goes back to my childhood. When I was young, my gardens were mostly with flowers. I had my first vegetable garden in my 20s. My husband and I live on six acres now, and we have a vegetable garden and lots of flower beds. I liked playing outside a lot as a child, and I guess I’ve just never stopped playing in the dirt.

The village of Godfrey has benefited from the fruits of your labor and passion. Can you share more about this?

I’ve been involved with the garden located behind Godfrey Village Hall for many years now. Yet each year, I have been surprised by it. For example, I am amazed at the impact of the butterfly garden since it was installed here. And this year, we only had about a week of spring, yet we still managed to harvest about 70 pounds of strawberries. We also installed a bug motel in the garden this year, known as the Insect Inn, and it will be beneficial to housing beneficial garden bugs over winter.

What are some ways you and your fellow gardeners keep this garden growing?

We have a gardener out at least once a week starting typically in April through the first or middle of November. We also give talks at other places whenever we can.

The garden itself is funded by U of I, but receives further tremendous support from the village of Godfrey, other donors and many volunteers. Alton High School National Honor Society students work in the garden during the school year, which is a big help.

We have also developed a program with the students at nearby Little Knights Daycare.

The children plant other things in the beds, too, and we do other activities with them throughout the year like making garden ornaments and a scavenger hunt. We do a total of five sessions with them.

Produce harvested goes to the Crisis Food Center in Alton, not only from the village of Godfrey’s garden, but also from the gardeners’ home gardens. There are 10 of us involved; we’ve donated close to 1,000 pounds this year to the pantry.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter