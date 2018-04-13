League of Their Own: Cody Hinkle

Cody Hinkle of Alton serves as the director of marketing and communications at Beverly Farm Foundation and started a career there in 2009. Along with her husband, Chris, she also is co-owner of Grand Piasa Body Art, opened in its original location in 2008 and now at 560 E. Broadway in Alton. The business offers tattooing, piercing, and hair salon services.

Why did you choose to make the Riverbend community the place to raise your family?

There are so many reasons, but originally it was that I wanted my son to grow up with his extended family members. Having his grandparents and cousins right in our own neighborhood is priceless. We do most everything together and the kids are all best friends, just like my generation was growing up — it’s really neat.

I also have a deep appreciation and awe of the history of our community. We really live in a place with so many interesting nooks and crannies and stories to tell.

How did you get involved with Beverly Farm? What is it that you do?

Well, I actually came to Beverly Farm for the first time in the early 1990s when the petting zoo was open.

I returned to Beverly Farm for a career change after having my son, Memphis. I started as the admissions coordinator and worked my way up to become our director of marketing and communications. Working in a non-profit means that we all wear lots of hats, so I attend events in the community and throughout the state, develop print and electronic marketing materials, oversee our admissions department, work on strategic planning, collect data, dip my toes in graphic design, write newsletters and articles, manage social media and the website, and work on internal communication strategies. It’s an amazing place to work — I wouldn’t trade it for the world.

What does Beverly Farm offer the community?

Our organization is 120 years old and started off as (and strives to be) one of the most unique and caring providers for individuals with developmental disabilities. We not only have a campus, community homes, equestrian center, recreation center, and work programs for individuals, but we are also a place that people travel to for our unique services. So we not only offer amazing, personalized services for the people we serve, but believe it or not, we are a destination that bring people to the area. I’m pretty proud of that!

Where do you see Alton’s downtown district in 10 years?

I would love to see businesses keep moving down to the area and for our community to continue to support our small, local stores and services, to see the sidewalks lined with pedestrians, and cars parked in every spot. I would also love to see a Ferris wheel and a boardwalk down by the river … that’s a personal wish.

You and your husband, Chris, own Grand Piasa Body Art on Broadway in Alton. There were some fireworks when you moved your business. What is something you learned from that experience?

In 2015, I really thought that my husband was going to a few zoning meetings and we wouldn’t be allowed to purchase the building to move our business there, and we would move on to another idea.

I learned that there was a groundswell of some of the most intelligent, creative, hardworking, and just downright nice people that live and work in Alton. I never in a million years thought that we would receive so much support.

Chris and I absolutely could not have transformed that corner on Broadway and Henry without the cooperation, guidance, and assistance we received from everyone. I learned that we made the right choice when we decided to raise our family and build our business in Alton.

If there is one lesson you want your children to learn, what would it be?

More than anything, I want him to embrace and appreciate all of the differences in people. You can learn so much from someone that is completely your opposite, and although you do not have to agree, you can try to understand and respect the differences that you have. It will broaden your horizons to learn about others and hopefully, allow for progress in our society.

Has your son asked to get his own tattoo yet?

He’s 8, and he’s been around tattoos his whole life — his grandma even got one in the past couple of years! He loves to draw on himself and make his own. We just hope to educate him enough on the artistic side of tattooing and thinking through the designs that he will live with forever.

