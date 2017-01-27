League taking grant applications

ALTON — The Alton Community Service League is accepting grant applications from nonprofit (501c3) organizations interested in applying for monetary grants.

Forms are available by contacting Dorothy Droste at (618) 466-7746 or (618) 465-6904.

Requests can be mailed to Alton Community Service League, P.O. Box 211, Alton, IL 62002. Completed forms must be postmarked by March 6. Grant recipients will be announced in May.

The service league, celebrating 61 years, raises funds each year for Alton area beautification and nonprofit organizations through annual gift wrap projects and other fundraising events. League members wish to thank the Riverbend community for supporting the gift-wrapping booth at Alton Square Mall.

