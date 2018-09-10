Learning about Lincoln

Schools that want to visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum but lack the money can apply for grants from the Winnick Family Foundation to help them cover the expense of a visit.

The grants are for grades 4 through 12 in public and private schools with a low-income enrollment above 30 percent. The application deadline is Oct. 15.

The Winnick grants help defray the cost of transportation to the presidential library and museum. Groups receiving a grant also get free admission to the museum.

The foundation offers the grants through the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation, a nonprofit organization that raises money to support the presidential library’s mission.

Visit bit.ly/Winnick2018 for grant applications, which must be postmarked Oct. 15 or earlier. The grant awards will be announced later this year. For more information, call (217) 558-8935 or email Genevieve.Kaplan@illinois.gov.

The field trip grants, which must be used between Jan. 2 and Dec. 21, 2019, are coordinated through the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum’s Department of Education, which provides educational opportunities for learners of all ages to explore Illinois and American history and the legacy of Abraham Lincoln.

The department offers programs that use history to teach students about the Civil War, President Lincoln and STEM topics. It also provides lesson plans, including teacher resources built around oral histories in the presidential library’s collection.

The library and museum holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln documents, photographs, artifacts and art. It uses that collection, modern technology and traditional story-telling techniques to connect visitors to the 16th president.

The Winnick Family Foundation supports programs for education, literacy, health care, art, culture, animal welfare and the needs of the worldwide Jewish community.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter