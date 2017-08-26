Learning and the lunchbox

× Expand school lunch

The kids are back in school; if not, they will be soon. In addition to the nightly rituals of homework and making sure they’re ready for the next day comes the daily “what will they eat for lunch” discussion. For some, that can be a struggle.

Being hungry has an enormous impact on a student’s ability to learn, so you want to make sure your child has enough to eat during the day. At the same time you want it to be healthy — but they have to want to eat it, too. It can be a delicate balance.

Shelby Miller, a pediatric dietitian with the University of Illinois College of Medicine, focuses on weight management as part of the Healthy Kids University program.

When it comes to school lunches, Miller says planning ahead is key. Most schools send out a menu. She encourages families to look at those menus and decide if what’s offered is something their child will eat or not. If they don’t eat lunch, they can come home hungry and either eat a huge snack and won’t eat dinner, or they just eat all night, which can lead to obesity.

Miller says it’s OK to send your child with healthy extras to go along with the cafeteria lunch.

If you pack your child’s lunch, Miller says to balance it with all of the food groups, including fruits and vegetables, and don’t go overboard on grains. She says if your child doesn’t like the low-fat white milk offered go for water; even using flavor drops is OK. The occasional chocolate or strawberry milk often sold by schools is OK on occasion; think of it as a once-a-week treat.

When it comes to high schoolers, one of the biggest issues is them skipping lunch altogether because they can’t get to the lunchroom with enough time to eat or they head straight to the a la cart lines with pizza and chips or sugary treats. Miller says while those are fine every once in a while, they shouldn’t an everyday occurrence.

Another key to making sure your child eats healthy is to make sure you are setting a good example.

More information about Healthy Kids University can be found through OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

