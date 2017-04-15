Leaving a legacy in good hands

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Retiring education director Patti Brown (left) is planning a journey that she hopes includes consistently warmer weather as she passes the reins to The Nature Institute’s new education director, Ramona Puskar.

After 15 years of dedicated service to young and old alike, Patti Brown is finally knocking the mud off her boots at the head of the line one last time.

Brown signed off as The Nature Institute’s education director on March 30 with confidence that everything is in good hands as she passes the torch to Ramona Puskar.

Looking forward to retirement after serving in that role for the past 14 years, Brown still plans to volunteer at the institute and is making plans to still work in environmental education. She and her husband, Dennis, live in Bethalto, but she says she is “looking to have a job in a warmer climate” in her future. She also noted that, after reaching a certain point in her years spent in the position, it was time for the organization to have Puskar’s new ideas and new energy.

“Coming into this job, I had been a biologist by trade,” Brown said. “Becoming an environmental educator was very new. The two are not the same. Dorothy Cronin, the former education assistant, essentially talked me into it. It was a perfect fit.”

Brown said building it up from scratch, getting people here and watching it take off and grow has been the most memorable part of her years of service. More than 400 children from all over come to the camp each year now.

“I commend the board of directors for working with me, and for welcoming Ramona too,” Brown noted. “The board president, and its members, are always out there working for us. This is such a great place, with good people managing it and with great volunteers.”

TNI has been in existence since 1980, and its camp marks its 35th anniversary this year, opening in 1982.

“It is a well-known secret,” Brown said, chuckling. “It is also the largest nature preserve in the state of Illinois.”

Brown shared a bit more history, noting the institute at 2213 S. Levis Lane has the area’s only nature camp. Aune Nelson, a Finland native, came here and started the camp; the preserve itself was named in honor of noted local entrepreneur John Olin, who first brought it to life.

Puskar, as the organization’s new education director, is not new to the institute. Her first encounter was as a middle school student — a memory she still vividly recalls. Puskar, a Medora resident, attended McKendree University in Lebanon and completed her degree in biology education. During that time, she discovered she loved being around children and doing research, but she didn’t enjoy the red tape and bureaucracy that go with teaching in a traditional environment.

While completing an internship in environmental education in Ohio, she fell in love with the idea of teaching along this trail. Puskar started at TNI as a volunteer while looking for her first job in her career field post-college. She became the center’s education assistant in April 2015 and served as the camp’s director last year. Excited about the prospect of her new position at TNI, Puskar said being at the center is what she hoped for all along.

“This lets me be a teacher without being a teacher,” Puskar said.

Puskar is bringing new energy and new ideas to the position, just as Brown knew she would. Puskar has a long list of ideas for new and expanded programming, for developing more in-class resources for teachers, and for growing new avenues of interest throughout the region. Some examples include the Alton Photography Club’s monthly meetings and Living Legacy presentations featuring re-enactors and speakers such as Olin expert Larry Reid.

The Rot Spot is another exciting development — a site dedicated to the study of decomposition where children can observe decaying animals and whatever else comes into view, including mushrooms, trees and even food waste from the compost bin.

Puskar, when asked to share her thoughts on Brown and her legacy, said “she started with absolutely nothing; I get to start with a great foundation. Patti introduced me to so many things, she helped me grow and connect. Any idea that I’ve had, she’d say ‘let’s try it.’ Her being able to be creative and open to new ideas made all the difference.”

She said Brown’s biggest visible legacy is Discovery Woods, a play area.

Some last words of sage wisdom from Brown to visitors as she vacates the education director’s position at The Nature Institute: “respect first, but always enjoy.”

To learn more, call (618) 466-9930.

thenatureinstitute.org

