Left behind

Summer is the season for fun, with vacation trips, pool parties, family reunions and backyard barbecues on the calendar to fill each weekend until school is back in session. While this is true for most of us, there is a population that can only anticipate the summer season with a different set of concerns than what they worry about in the colder months.

For the homeless, summer is no less of a challenge than winter. Some of the dangers are just a bit different.

While the dangers of extreme temperatures, summer heat and overexposure might be obvious to most, the less obvious concerns stay at the constant forefront of the area’s service providers.

“Staying hydrated, protecting your skin from exposure, and even just having the right kind of clothing are all issues,” said Greg Gelzinnis, director of community outreach with the Salvation Army-Alton Corps.

When an extreme weather advisory is posted, the community’s cooling stations open their doors. Official cooling sites in the Alton area include Senior Services Plus, the Salvation Army, and Hayner Library’s Alton Square Mall branch, as well as most law enforcement centers throughout the county.

Showering is another concern, not just for cleanliness and hygiene, but also for protection against infection as well as for safeguarding against overheating and overexposure.

“Those services are limited in the community, as is the ability to be as aware of your personal hygiene as you can be when you are sweating profusely and getting no relief, day after day,” Gelzinnis said.

Skin and foot problems among the homeless are ongoing because of long periods of wearing ill-fitting shoes and worn-out or unclean socks, as is the threat of exposure to bedbugs and skin diseases such as scabies or lice.

“Summer brings an increase in insects, such as mosquitoes, which can carry dangerous diseases,” said Latosha Davis, executive director of the Good Samaritan House of Granite City.

Davis also noted an increase in substance abuse with the hotter temperatures, particularly in alcohol consumption.

“Many homeless individuals resort to substance abuse as a way of coping with their current life situation,” she said.

When the temperatures rise, sometimes more alcohol is consumed as a way of trying to quench their thirst.

Both Gelzinnis and Davis agree donations to organizations that serve and help the homeless are down during the summer, and the community food pantry shelves do get low — sometimes critically low.

Gelzinnis said this is one of the reasons for the countywide Food for Families program that took place this past spring.

“Drives such as this help build up a surplus that helps prevent the ‘empty shelf syndrome,’ which happens frequently during the summer months,” he said. “Families are busy, everyone is on the go. And we are just not as prone to think about others and the ongoing needs that remain. Community members are much more conscious of need in the fall, and around the holidays with the spirit of the season.”

Homeless families face even more pressures with their children out of school for the summer as well. “Over 80 percent of our community middle schools are on a free or discounted lunch program, and when there is no school, there is no lunch,” Gelzinnis said.

Family budgets already under pressure can reach a tipping point during the summer when children are home. Alton’s Main Street United Methodist Church has tried to address this issue with the Serving Area Kids program, which provides approximately 25,000 lunches to students during summer break.

“It’s helping,” Gelzinnis said.

“The absence or affordability of day care during the summer also becomes an issue” while school is out of session in the summer, he said. “This may mean that whole families may be living in their vehicle, or hopping from couch to couch among friends or family members.”

“The summer months are even more difficult for many homeless parents who are seeking steady employment or other personal development because child care can be difficult to come by,” Davis said. “With no phones or access to computer and internet services, poor hygiene and unclean clothes, the homeless have many barriers to overcome to gain employment as well. Unemployment and loss of wages are the number one contributor to homelessness in Madison County.

“Madison County does have several programs to help manage some of these matters. Most concerning in this area is that approximately 50 percent of the homeless population in Madison County are individuals under the age of 18,” she added.

Decriminalization of the homeless is an ongoing issue as well, Davis said. Local laws that criminalize “acts of living,” such as those that prohibit sleeping, eating, sitting or panhandling in public places, make everyday survival a challenge. Davis shared a statement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development: “City, town, and county officials are turning to criminalization measures to broadcast a zero-tolerance approach to street homelessness and to temporarily reduce the visibility of homelessness in their communities ... Although individuals experiencing homelessness should be afforded the same dignity, compassion, and support provided to others, criminalization policies further marginalize men and women who are experiencing homelessness, fuel inflammatory attitudes, and may even unduly restrict constitutionally protected liberties and violate our international human rights obligations. Moreover, there is ample evidence that alternatives to criminalization policies can adequately balance the needs of all parties.”

Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons said his department has had to enforce local ordinances with the homeless — something they do year-round, but sometimes in slightly different situations during the summer.

“We have addressed situations where a homeless person is bathing, or washing clothes out, in the park fountains, hanging their clothes over the bushes to dry,” he said. “We also deal with panhandling a lot. We let them know that they can’t do that, and they most often just move on.”

Simmons said that, as one of the larger law enforcement departments in the area, Alton has crisis intervention training officers who have specifically been trained to go out and help those in need.

“Our CIT officers, all of our officers, will go and take water out to the homeless while checking in on them to see if they’re doing OK or if they need anything,” he said. “We have been meeting with Centerstone and others for many months now,and we are now able to work together and place them into centers or somewhere where they can get some help.”

He also pointed out that most everyone in the community is compassionate and willing to help.

“But they have to want the help,” Simmons said.

“We have had some success with our area homeless,” Alton Deputy Chief Terry Buhs added. “But you have to want change.”

Gelzinnis said a new homeless hotline number is in place as part of the new Madison County Coordinated Entry program, designed to speed up the ability to serve those in greatest need. That number is (618) 296-5300.

Although funding is limited, Davis said, Madison County is also working with other large agencies such as HUD to provide services that aid in rapidly rehousing families, rental and utility assistance programs, and shelter programs. The county’s homeless and housing services committee, known as the Madison County Continuum of Care, is a consortium of multiple service providers working together to meet the needs of those who face the greatest challenges.

“As for groups, businesses or individuals who are wanting to help those in need, they can call me at the Salvation Army,” Gelzinnis said. You can call the Salvation Army Alton Corps site at (618) 465-7764. “We can help provide guidance on up-to-the-minute ways that help can be provided — whether it be cash for hotel stays, a food drive to fill a pantry, or help serving a meal or providing emergency assistance. The crisis is always changing and is often a fluid process.”

Davis added that you can also contact the United Way at 211 for guidance. She also said there is a need for more landlords to work with families who are transitioning out of homelessness as well as a need for greater advocacy.

Another need Davis noted: a smile.

“A smile and hello goes a long way. When we see individuals and families that are coping with homelessness, a hello and smile goes a long way in acknowledging that they are, and that we are, still human.”

