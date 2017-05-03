Legacy of service

Riverbend Head Start and Family Services will host its 24th annual Circle of Care dinner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

The event, which honors residents who exemplify what it means to care for the community in which they live, work, and raise their family, will add Randy and Beth Gori to a highly respected list of Circle of Care honorees.

Chuck Parr, Riverbend’s president and CEO, said honorees are among the top examples of local residents trying to create a better world — and this year’s recipients are no exception.

The Goris’ philanthropic contributions and volunteer activities have made a positive difference in the St. Louis area, particularly Madison County, where they live and operate a business. The Gori Julian & Associates attorneys passionately serve their community in and out of the courtroom.

After learning they were chosen, Randy said they were honored and a little embarrassed.

“We try to stay very humble,” he said, a statement Beth concurs with.

In addition to all they do for Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, they give their time, talent and financial resources to many other organizations.

“Cancer research is near and dear to our hearts,” Randy said, and they both are passionate about helping those affected by mesothelioma.

Organizations they support include the American Cancer Society, YMCA, Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts of America, Toys for Tots, Ronald McDonald House and the EGHM Foundation for the Edwardsville School District. Beth also is a board member for Friends of the Wildey, Partners for Pets and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).

They have given generously to the law school at Saint Louis University and, under their direction, the law firm donated $100,000 to the Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities’ Conversation Towards a Brighter Future initiative, which is helping to replace polarized conversations with more positive dialogue in Madison County schools. In fact, Gori Julian & Associates has financially supported more than 150 local organizations with contributions of $2.2 million since the firm opened in 2008.

When asked why they give so freely to the community and are so involved in service, Beth said, “If you’ve been blessed, it is not only your duty; it’s your responsibility to give back to those in need and to those less fortunate.”

“We believe in Madison County, and it’s our home,” Randy said.

The Goris live in Edwardsville with their children, Ethan and Grace.

Riverbend Head Start and Family Services works with at-risk children and their families, along with expectant mothers.

“We work with over 800 children from birth to age 5 throughout Madison County through our six centers in the county,” Parr said. “We help pregnant moms as well.

“We are providing services that give advantages to low-income children that other children already have,” he said.

Sponsorships, reservations and donations are still being accepted for the dinner, with proceeds benefiting children and families enrolled in Head Start programs. Reservations are available through May 3 at $75 per person.

“Our primary funding is from federal and state sources, which are restrictive,” Parr said. “Community-raised funding like this dinner, along with the evening’s silent and oral auction, allows for us to do even more.”

For information, call (618) 463-5946.

riverbendfamilies.org

