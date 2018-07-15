Legacy of success

As high school seniors look toward graduation each spring, they also begin planning their next steps and how to manage the expenses ahead. Scholarships are highly competitive, and those who receive them know their value is much more than the dollar amount.

Joey Copeland, a 2018 East Alton-Wood River High School graduate, is the beneficiary of one such scholarship. Copeland was awarded a $650 scholarship created in memory of Nancy (Blaine) Harrison, a 1957 EA-WR graduate. Educators and administrators selected Copeland to receive this award.

What makes the scholarship special is how it came to be.

Harrison died unexpectedly Dec. 26, 2017, at age 79. A resident of Alton, she and her husband, Alan, were married 42 years. She also had two daughters from her first marriage, Julie Yost and Joni Murphy.

Al Harrison explained this one-time scholarship came as a surprise to the entire family.

“My neighbors did this, and I did not find out about it until five months later when Superintendent Pearson contacted me and asked me to come in and help present the scholarship award to the chosen student,” he said.

Al presented the award to Copeland, accompanied by his wife’s two daughters.

Gail Burjes spearheaded the establishment of the scholarship in memory of her cherished friend and neighbor, and along with about a dozen other residents in the Fosterburg community, where they all live, pulled together $650.

“Nan believed in the importance of a college education, even though she never had one herself,” Burjes said. “All of us wanted to do something unique and special to honor her when she passed. This just shows what a close-knit group of neighbors can do to remember one of our own cherished friends, while also helping a good student pursue a college education.”

Nancy Harrison had been employed by Illinois Bell, later AT&T. She retired in 1989 as manager in the business office.

“I think that this was one of the neatest ways to celebrate Nan’s life,” Al Harrison said. “The scholarship was directed toward a student pursuing an education in business because Nan was from the business world. It’s a two-way winner — recognizing a person’s life path and a student’s achievement at the same time.”

As an EA-WR student, Copeland was best known as a member of the Oilers football team for all four years, but he had other student experiences to add to his list of achievements.

Copeland served as a transition coach for incoming freshman and was regularly on the school’s high honor rolls as a Renaissance student. Another standout feature on Copeland’s list of successes was to serve as the first student to be part of the Riverbend CEO program. Copeland said he believed it was because of these that he received the scholarship in memory of Nancy Harrison as well as the other he was awarded, funded by the Pump House in Wood River.

This summer, Copeland is working at Golterman & Sabo in St. Louis, an architectural products manufacturing firm. In the fall, he plans to begin his pursuit of a degree in business management at Blackburn College in Carlinville.

When asked what makes receiving this scholarship so significant to him, he said, “For one, because it helps me financially with college. But it’s not only about the money. I think it’s pretty amazing that this group of people would go out of their way to honor someone like this and to fund a scholarship for someone in need.”

And as for what his wife might have thought about all of this, Al Harrison said, “I think she would have been extremely pleased.”

