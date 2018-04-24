Legal advice clinic provides free services

The free legal appointment services that were started in 2011 continue to be helpful to the public, according to the Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee.

During the first quarter of 2018, Madison County lawyers provided free legal appointments to 38 residents with limited incomes in the Madison County Law Library in the lower level of the courthouse at 155 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

“The judges in this circuit join with members of the public to thank every attorney who donated their time this quarter and in past quarters to provide low-income, self-represented litigants with free legal advice,” Chief Judge David Hylla said. “We are continually working to help the public understand court procedures and these lawyers are providing great help.”

The volunteer attorneys during January, February, and March were Andrew Velloff, Angela Donohoo, Beth Bauer, Bonnie Levo, Chad Richter, Christopher Threlkeld, Christine Kovach, Elizabeth Levy, Gina Verticchio, Holly Hampton, Joseph Hill, Joseph Whyte, Julie Tracy, Katherine Smith, Kathleen Buckley, Kelly Libbra, Leslie Wood, Matthew Champlin, Missy Greathouse, Stephanie Lyons, Susan Jensen, Terrence O’Leary, and Zachary Pashea.

In addition to the appointments, the Law Library houses the Self-Help Center, where staff can assist people who do not have attorneys in finding forms to file pleadings and other services. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday when the courthouse is open.

The Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee reminds members of the public that free legal appointments to low-income individuals who do not have attorneys are available by appointment on any legal subject except criminal law, including but not limited to subjects such as family law or areas such as debt collection, landlord-tenant, small claims, or any other civil area of law. The free appointments are available the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The appointments are for those of limited incomes who do not have attorneys and qualifying information will need to be provided. To make an appointment or to volunteer, call (618) 296-4472 or email Lauren Jansen.

