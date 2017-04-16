Legislation would cap ATM fees at one dollar

× Expand ATM

Some Illinois lawmakers want to cap ATM fees at a dollar, but banking organizations say it would likely be the end of free ATMs.

According to Bankrate, the average out-of-network ATM surcharge in the United States is $4.57, but state Rep. Art Turner’s, D-Chicago, bill would force banks and other businesses that provide ATMs to limit their charges to only a dollar.

Kraig Lounsberry of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois said most banks have promotions that allow their customers to use their banks’ own ATMs for free. Forcing a cap on everyone else likely would mean the end of that perk.

“With the sudden loss of that revenue stream, something that the bank will have to look at is the possibility of charging fees for all customers, including those that are in-network,” he said. “The ability to provide this service to their customers is something that community banks want to do but in order to do that, they have to be able to charge fees (to non-customers) as opposed to a fee arbitrarily set by the government.”

And it might not apply to all ATMs. Lounsberry thinks that the law wouldn’t apply to locations belonging to national chain banks since they would be able to abide by their home state’s rules, not Illinois’.

“Because of federal law, big banks might not even be required to abide by the statute,” he said. “It could only apply to state-chartered financial institutions.”

ATMs are expensive to maintain, according to Lounsberry.

“Upgrading ATMs is an expensive process,” he said. “Many ATMs are currently going through with upgrades to accommodate chip readers.”

Debbie Jemison of the Illinois Bankers Association said in an email that the government cap on fees would reduce consumer choice, saying “it would force financial institutions and non-bank ATM owners to eliminate many of their terminals.”

A recent survey by ATM Marketplace says 45 percent of respondents called free ATMs “essential.”

The summer of 2017 marks 50 years since the first ATM was used.

Illinois News Network

