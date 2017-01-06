Legislator’s office turns into donation center

ALTON — State Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) recently hosted a supplies and toy drive to benefit the Alton Salvation Army.

Beiser called on Metro East residents to donate to families in need during the winter months.

“Seeing the generosity of folks from the surrounding communities is very heartwarming,” Beiser said. “Helping those in need is what the holiday season is all about, and I am happy to see that folks from the area stepped up to help those families in need in our area. All of the donations will be put to good use.”

“I want to thank Representative Beiser again for opening up his office to serve as a donation spot for the Salvation Army,” said Holly Allen, a caseworker at the Alton Salvation Army. “It can be hard to keep our food pantry stocked during this time of year, so all of the donations are truly appreciated.”

For more information, call Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

