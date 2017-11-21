Legislator joins in collection drive for laid-off workers’ families

As the holiday season approaches, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is co-hosting a winter clothing drive to support laid-off steelworkers during the cold weather.

“Jeff Raines, Terry Briggs, and all of those involved in the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR) and the United Way continually impress me with their dedication to our local communities, and the December drive is just another example of the hard work they do,” Stuart said. “During this holiday season, we need to remember those who have fallen on hard times, as many of the families of laid-off steelworkers have, and try to bring a little joy to their lives.”

Stuart’s office at 2105 Vandalia St. in Collinsville will serve as a drop-off site for any winter clothing until Dec. 19. Food and clothing will also be accepted from noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave. in Granite City.

“I am honored to be able to be a partner in this effort,” Stuart said. “Families, especially those with growing children, face the expense of updating these items every year. I hate the thought of a child missing an opportunity to enjoy a day of playing outside in the snow, or a parent missing the opportunity to see their child grow and play because they could not afford the appropriate cold weather gear. I worry about children also forced to wait outside to catch the school bus without a coat to keep warm during the cold Southern Illinois winters. I encourage those who are able to donate any warm weather gear — coats, hats, scarves, gloves — to benefit the families in our community that need it the most.”

