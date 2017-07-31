Legislator meeting constituents at coffee shops

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) will continue to host constituent meetings at local coffee shops to talk to residents about issues facing the state.

“During this summer’s special session, my House Bill 643 was signed into law to block an automatic pay increase for legislators from going into effect,” Stuart said. “Politicians should not receive a pay raise when the Illinois’ economy is in such a critical state. It is my hope that this bill reminds legislators that they need to ensure their taxpayers money is being spent wisely. I will continue to host informal coffee meetings along with meeting people at their doors to make sure that I am listening to concerns and giving everyone an opportunity to share their opinions and ideas with me.”

With the General Assembly continuing to meet during the summer, Stuart’s community discussions give residents the opportunity to meet with Stuart and enable them to learn more about budget-related matters, education funding and other legislation pending in Springfield. The events are free and open to the public.

August schedule

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Teaspoons Cafe, 2125 South Route 157, Edwardsville

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Glazy Squares, 1833 Vandalia St., Collinsville

