Legislator partners with women’s shelter for supply drive

To raise awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month and help local domestic violence survivors thrive, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is partnering with the Granite City-based Phoenix Crisis Center to collect supplies to benefit their clients.

“While October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, organizations like the Phoenix Crisis Center serve women and families in crisis around the clock all year long,” Stuart said. “In order to do that, we need to keep them well-stocked in the supplies they need to continue serving our community. Supply drives are a simple way we can all give back. Having an opportunity to do something many of us take for granted, like taking a shower or having a safe place to take our children, can be a game-changer for a woman escaping a dangerous situation. I will always support funding for women’s crisis centers and do everything I can to help in the vital work they do.”

Stuart’s constituent services office at 2105 Vandalia St. in Collinsville, along with the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County, at 3600 Nameoki Road, Suite 202 in Granite City, will collect donations through the end of October. The shelter needs bathroom and bedroom supplies, cleaning supplies, baby items, personal hygiene products, office and kitchen supplies, as well as both indoor and outdoor games and crafts.

“We all need to be aware every day of our family, friends, and colleagues that are experiencing domestic violence,” said Vickie Smith, executive director of the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “However, during October, which is designated as Domestic Violence Awareness month, local communities take time to host a number of events that honor those that have died and celebrate those that have broken free of the bonds of domestic violence.”

