Legislator teams with state treasurer for I-Cash event

ALTON — The office of state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) will partner with the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office to host an I-Cash event from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at the Hayner Public Library at Belle and West Fourth streets.

“As a part of ongoing efforts to return Illinois property to its rightful owners, we hope these I-Cash events make it convenient for residents to check and see if they have unclaimed property,” Bristow said. “Each year, there is a large amount of unclaimed property tax refunds, security deposits and paychecks, among other items that have been forgotten about by owners, which are then held by the treasurer until their rightful owners can be found.”

Since taking office as Illinois treasurer two years ago, Mike Frerichs has returned $220 million worth of property back to its rightful owners through the I-Cash Program. To check on unclaimed property, visit icash.illinoistreasurer.gov.

“Many folks not even be aware that the state owes them money, but this program aims to help connect people with property that is rightfully theirs,” Bristow said. “I urge everyone to go to either to one of these events or visit online to see if your name is there, so that these assets can get back to the proper owners.”

For more information, call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

