Legislator to help residents find unclaimed property

EAST ALTON — State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) will host an I-Cash Event with the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office to help residents find unclaimed property from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Shop ‘n Save, 634 Berkshire Blvd.

“Unclaimed property happens more often than one would think,” Bristow said. “After a long period of time with no activity, if an individual fails to collect a payroll check or leaves a uncashed dividend, these forgotten funds will then be turned over to the treasurer’s office until the rightful owner can be located.”

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators found that in fiscal year 2015, the government collected $7.763 billion of unclaimed property and only $3.235 billion was returned to the owners. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs helps residents find potential unclaimed property through the free I-Cash program.

“The I-Cash program makes it simple and quick to check if an individual has unclaimed property,” Bristow said. “Unfortunately, money and items often go unclaimed due to the fact that people are just not aware of them, so I recommend for everyone to stop by and to have a quick search done to see if they are owed any forgotten property.”

Those unable to attend can check on unclaimed property by visiting icash.illinoistreasurer.gov.

For more information, call Bristow’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter