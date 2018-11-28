Legislator to host open house

Stuart

To give residents an opportunity to voice their concerns, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) will host her second annual Holiday Open House from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at her constituent services office, 2105 Vandalia St., Unit 16 in Collinsville.

“I understand that with the holiday season quickly approaching, many of my constituents are busy with events in their personal lives but still have pressing questions about what is happening in Illinois,” Stuart said. “I am hosting this Holiday Open House to give everyone an opportunity to visit my local office and talk to me directly about any concerns they may have.”

Stuart will also collect canned and nonperishable goods in collaboration with the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees and the United Congregations of the Metro East to donate to Madison County food banks. The office will also collect old cellphones for the Cell Phones for Soldiers program.

“It is important to recognize and help those that are most in need during the holiday season, especially as the temperatures continue to drop, and think about those who are serving our country away from their homes,” Stuart said. “I will be collecting canned goods and cellphones at my constituent services office until Dec. 20, and encourage everyone to donate and help such great organizations. These two opportunities provide a great and easy way to give back to our community.”

