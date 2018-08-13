Legislators focus on protecting first responders from opioid exposure

Stuart and Bristow

GRANITE CITY | To protect police and first responders from the dangerous effects of exposure to synthetic opioids, state Reps. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) and Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) have introduced a package of legislation that increases the penalties for distributing fentanyl and creates stronger protections for law enforcement and first responders who may come into accidental contact with synthetic opioids, like fentanyl.

The legislators are introducing the package of bills in the Illinois House of Representatives after accidental exposure to fentanyl sent two police officers and an emergency medical technician to the hospital during a police response at a Metro East nightclub. Law enforcement is becoming more concerned about the powerful drug, which can cause a severe or fatal overdose just by inhalation or physical contact.

First responders and Madison County elected officials will join the legislators for an announcement at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Granite City Hall.