Legislators to reconvene for veto override vote

× Expand The Illinois State Capitol

Lawmakers in the Illinois House return to the Capitol this afternoon for an historic vote that could cost state taxpayers more than $5 billion in tax increases.

Gov. Bruce Rauner is urging lawmakers in the House not to override his vetoes of the tax hikes and $36.5 billion budget, saying that without reforms Illinois will soon be back for more money from taxpayers.

The Senate already voted to override Rauner’s vetoes. Today’s vote in the House will determine their fate, assuming a quorum of representatives are present. The House didn’t have quorums when called into session both Tuesday and Wednesday. A successful override, which will take 71 votes, means the 32 percent income tax increase and 33 percent corporate tax increase go into effect immediately. Anything short of 71 votes and Rauner’s veto stands and lawmakers will have to get back to work.

Rauner visited the Chicago area community of Hegewisch on Wednesday, where he said the General Assembly should not raise taxes without substantial reforms to grow the economy.

“The economy has to grow faster than government spending. That is a fundamental truth. That is a fundamental fact,” Rauner said. “And we’ve been ignoring that truth in Illinois for 35 years.”

State Rep. Allen Skillicorn (R-East Dundee) said those who supported the tax hike should’ve been in Springfield on Tuesday and Wednesday to back up their vote. He said the veto should be sustained so meaningful reforms can come together.

“The only chance we’re going to have of reforms is if the veto stays in place,” Skillicorn said. “If it’s overridden, we’ve already seen talks (on reforms) have stopped. ... There’s no reason (not) to address the structural spending problems that Illinois has, that no one can deny that those exist. Unfortunately, just throwing another $5 billion at it does not solve these problems, it just kicks the can down the road for a couple more years.”

Moody’s Investment Service would agree. In a statement Wednesday, Moody’s said it might still downgrade Illinois’ credit rating to junk status even if the $5 billion tax increase and budget is enacted because it does not have a long-term plan to overcome its $15 billion in unpaid bills and more than $130 billion in pension liabilities.

Rauner has fought for reforms to pensions, workers compensation and spending, but Republicans said the reform measures Democrats have proposed are so watered-down they wouldn’t help Illinois’ long-term fiscal situation.

Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, said House Democrats have “always continued to work in good faith with the governor.”

As for advice to families that would have to cut from their budget to pay for a possible 32 percent increase in the state income tax, Harris, who voted for it, said he doesn’t have much to offer.

“I can’t speak to what every family’s decision will be,” he said. “As a person, I’m happy to pay what I’m going to be asked to pay so that our schools will be open, so that our emergency responders will have the funds they need, so that our road projects will be finished this summer. To me, that will be well worth it.”

Speaker Michael Madigan scheduled today’s House session for 1:30 p.m. A veto override requires 71 votes. The tax hike initially received 72 votes, with 15 Republicans joining 57 Democrats voting in favor. That number does not include two Democrats who changed their votes from “yes” to “no” once it became clear their votes were not needed to pass the bill.

Rauner said his administration is “doing everything we can to push to make sure my veto is not overridden.”

Illinois News Network

