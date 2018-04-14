Legislators voice support for funding shift to SIUE

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees this week rejected a proposed shift in funding from the Carbondale campus to Edwardsville, according to media reports.

Prior to the vote on April 12, State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey), state Rep. LaToya Greenwood (D-East St. Louis), state Rep. Jay Hoffman, (D-Swansea), and state Rep. Katie Stuart, (D-Edwardsville), released the following statement in support of the proposed funding shift:

“We support the Southern Illinois University system and both campuses located in Carbondale and Edwardsville who have had a relationship of working together. While we support the individual mission of each campus, during the last two decades, Southern Illinois University’s Carbondale campus has seen a sharp decline in enrollment, with a decrease of 37 percent since 1999. Meanwhile, the student population of Edwardsville’s campus has steadily increased, and the two campuses now rival each other in size. With equal student populations, the two campuses should get equal funding.

“Historically, the Carbondale campus has received more than 60 percent of available state funding, but Edwardsville is deserving of their fair share. Edwardsville stood strong throughout the state’s budget impasse, and even loaned millions of dollars to Carbondale. The Edwardsville campus is no longer just for commuters. It is a competitive university and deserves to be funded as such.

“Edwardsville’s location in the Metro East makes it a prime location for investment. Southern Illinois University’s Edwardsville campus has the ability to serve as a pioneer for workforce training, increasing opportunities for entrepreneurship and innovation. Additionally, with its close proximity to Scott Air Force Base, the Edwardsville campus also attracts students with a strong work ethic and a need for continued educational opportunities.

“We urge the Board of Trustees to vote in favor of a shift in funding to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. By fairly funding Edwardsville, we can continue attracting the best and the brightest students and work to halt the exodus of Illinois students to out-of-state schools.”

Trustees approve contracts for infrastructure, student recruitment

Trustees on April 12 approved contracts to provide infrastructure improvements for the Edwardsville campus and support marketing efforts to sustain undergraduate and graduate student recruitment. The board also approved contracts for supplies and dental lab services for the SIU School of Dental Medicine in Alton.

Beginning with Phase I of the Student Success Center renovation, the board awarded a $246,000 contract to R&W Builder’s Inc. of O’Fallon, Ill., for general work and a $134,982 contract to Pyramid Electrical Contractors Inc. of Fairview Heights for electrical work. The renovation will focus on expanding the Disability Support Services office to accommodate the approximately 700 students who require assistance for testing services, and relocating the smart seminar room and computer lab space to service that growing population. The renovation will be funded from the Student Success Center repair and replacement reserve funds.

The board also awarded a $275,000 contract to R&W Builder’s Inc. to replace the existing skylight system in the Morris University Center. The original skylight system has deteriorated and is leaking. The MUC repair and replacement reserve fund will support the project.

The SIUE exterior water distribution system Phase II plan to replace valves and fire hydrants includes a $482,900 contract to Haier Plumbing and Heating Inc. of Okawville. The replacement of more than 300 valves and hydrants is planned through multiple phases, and Phase II addresses priority valves. The cost is covered by facilities management plant funds.

In Phase II of the campus sidewalk replacement plan, the board awarded a $374,500 contract to Stutz Excavating Inc. of Alton. Replacement of the current deteriorating asphalt sidewalks with concrete pathways will be completed during summer 2018. The Phase II cost is covered by facilities management plant funds.

As the renovated Science East Building is coming into full use, the board approved a $606,463 contract with Modern Business Interiors of St. Charles, Mo., to provide furniture for the common-use areas, classrooms and offices. The contract includes delivery and installation. Facilities fee revenue will provide the initial funding with reimbursement arriving from the Capital Development Board through an inter-agency agreement.

In a School of Engineering building project, the board gave project and budget approval to Phase II of the Student Project Design Center. The $1.2 million project cost is funded through private donations. It will include construction of additional faculty offices to accommodate growth, student design lab spaces, restrooms and a conference room on the building’s second floor.

In a bid to bolster its master’s of business administration program, the SIUE School of Business has contracted with Academic Partnerships LLC of Dallas for seven years to develop and grow an accelerated online MBA program. The goal is to build the program by at least 750 students over the life of the contract. The contract’s estimated cost is $6,907,681 during the seven-year period, and the cost will be funded from 50 percent of the tuition and fees derived from the newly enrolled students.

In the traditional recruitment of undergraduate students, University Marketing and Communications is renewing two contracts with current vendors. Burns and Associates Management LLC of Edwardsville received a one-year, $757,270 contract with annual renewal options for four years to manage traditional media management and placement for television, radio, print, outdoor and sponsorship opportunities. BAM also serves as a media consultant for the SIUE Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and WSIE-FM Radio, 88.7 The Sound.

In addition, the board approved an initial one-year, $645,000 contract with annual renewal options for four years to ReelEyez Media LLC of St. Peters, Mo., to manage digital media buys, analyze digital media opportunities and evaluate emerging digital media.

For the dental school, the board approved $150,000 in annual contracts to Biomet3i Inc. of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Dentsply Sirona of Waltham, Mass., to purchase dental implant parts and supplies. It includes three one-year renewal options. The cost is funded by dental clinic operation funds.

The board also awarded a $400,000 one-year contract to Dental Arts Laboratory Inc. of Peoria for dental lab services. The contract contains three one-year renewal options. The cost is funded by dental clinic operation funds.

