Letter people

Edwardsville YMCA Executive Director Gary Niebur said he was astonished when the organization recently welcomed a 99-year-old member.

“We can say today that we have YMCA members and participants ranging in age from 6 weeks to 99 years,” Niebur said. “That proves my belief that this is truly a kid place, a people place and a family place.”

The YMCA, which occupies three buildings and offers services on fields and in facilities throughout the Edwardsville community, has come a long way in its nearly 70 years. It continues to offer programs to meet the needs of young and old residents.

Humble beginnings

A survey conducted in 1948 determined Edwardsville had the desire and support to start a YMCA. There was a financial campaign, supported by individuals and businesses, to get the ball rolling with approximately $4,271 in cash and additional pledges to bring the commitment to $6,002.

The first facility was in the former Madison Store in downtown Edwardsville. The offices were on the store’s upper floor and programming began. Because there was no community pool, the first swimming program involved busing participants to the Alton YMCA and YWCA. Other clubs and programs met in local schools. A softball league was formed and school gymnasiums were rented to offer basketball.

In 1951, the YMCA moved to a new home at the corner of Fourth and High streets. The home had been bequeathed to the Madison County Historical Society by C.W. Terry, advising that the property should be used by the public for historical, memorial, educational and civic purposes. The historical society determined the YMCA programming would meet this request. Programming at the new facility included a nursery school, a teen town facility, dance classes, art classes, senior citizen programming, and exercise classes for participants of all ages.

The YMCA programs grew and, in 1962, the board identified a building committee to study the feasibility of building a new facility. In 1964, the American Legion offered a plot of land at a very reasonable price. That land, however, was later designated by the state for highway expansion. The YMCA board sold the land to the state and used the proceeds as a starter fund for a new facility.

In September 1969, the board dedicated the YMCA’s first permanent home on Esic Drive. That first building had a swimming pool, locker rooms, lobby space and offices on the first floor. The second floor offered a multipurpose room, kitchen and restrooms. It was the first seven-day-a-week facility.

Ongoing expansion

Gary Niebur became the executive director of the YMCA in April 1982. He said one constant has remained over his nearly 35-year tenure.

“We are well-supported by this community and we, in turn support the community,” he said.

As needs are identified, the YMCA works to meet those needs.

His first request of the board was reparation and expansion of the Esic Drive facility. The building was suffering from 20 years of use, and patrons needed expanded services. A capital campaign was conducted to meet the needs for repairs and renovation.

At the same time the youth soccer program, serving young people from kindergarten through high school, expanded beyond anticipation. Soccer games were played any place in the town that offered a flat surface that could hold a chalk-outlined field. In the fall of 1983, the YMCA Soccer Complex was dedicated, offering three fields complete with concession and restroom facilities.

Later that year, a market survey identified other critical needs in the area, specifically for 20- to 30-year-old users. As a result, the YMCA added a Nautilus Fitness Center along with preschool programming. This, however, met the building needs for only a short time. In February 1989, another $1 million campaign resulted in a new gymnasium, a new physical fitness center, racquetball courts, a gymnastic center and expansion of the preschool programs.

When it became evident community needs had outgrown the Esic Facility, the board took on another major capital campaign. The result was the Meyer Center at 7348 Goshen Road. The 116,000-square-foot facility offers tennis courts, a gymnastics center, a skate center, an outdoor pool, playgrounds, a rock-climbing wall, child care room and an expansive fitness center.

Keeping with the service to the community, the tennis facility is used by both the high schools and SIUE for practice and match events. The YMCA continues to work with local schools to share facilities to ensure students have access to maximize their use.

“We are a lot more than just bricks and mortar,” Niebur said. “We want to offer facilities that meet the needs of all of the members of our community.”

Expanding to offer services for the youngest members

In the spring of 2012, residents urged the YMCA to look at meeting a critical need by offering child care services. The former child care facility operated by the Eden Church had closed on Cottonwood Road, so the board decided to use the facility. After renovations and expansion to the building, the Early Childhood Development Center opened its doors in January 2013.

The facility offers care and education for children age 6 weeks to 5 years. It provides child care and programming such as Musical Tots, games, fitness, tumbling and, during the summer months, swimming at the Meyer Center’s pool. Children also participate in the United Way-funded Imagination Library, a Dolly Parton-inspired program that offers one book per month for children to build their home libraries.

In spring 2015, the center was officially named in honor and celebration of the life of Allison Cassens, a former Edwardsville resident who dedicated her life to early childhood care and education and bequeathed funds that supported the center.

Meeting the needs today

From the humble first operating budget of $4,000, the Edwardsville YMCA budgets approximately $6 million annually. As needs are identified, programs and services are added. The YMCA offers 224 programs ranging from all of those offered in the early years to expanded services for seniors, adapted programming, arts and humanity classes, and specialty camps.

“We currently have an estimated 18,000 members,” said Karen Lintz, Esic Branch and childcare programs director. “That equates to about 6,500 families. In addition, we offer services to thousands of non-members.”

Participation in YMCA programs is open to everyone. Of course they offer memberships to participants, but non-members can also participate for an adjusted fee.

The YMCA has just started its 2017 You Make More Possible campaign. The campaign raises funds to make programming available to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

“As I said, our mission has always been to assure services to everyone — no matter their ability to pay,” Niebur said. “That is why our annual campaign focuses on funds to assure we can offer reduced and/or waived fees as needed. We raise approximately $275,000 each year to meet those needs.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the campaign can do so through the YMCA website. The site offers information on all the programs and services offered at the three Y facilities and throughout the community.

edwardsvilleymca.com

