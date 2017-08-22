Letting the love light in

A displaced groundhog was forced to find new digs as volunteers wrapped up their work, uncovering and rediscovering Alton’s Hampton Garden on Tuesday afternoon. He found his path home a much easier traverse, however, after the hours of sweat equity put in through a labor of love during the first half of the day.

What was once a cleanup project manned by one who happens to also be the park’s next-door neighbor, the work needed at Hampton Garden became too much for just one man. That one man is also known by one name: Keem. He has his own lawn care, home outdoor, and street cleanup service known as Street Runnaz Services. For about three months, Keem worked on his own at the garden next to his Alton home at 805 Hampton.

“Then one day as I was working, developers stopped and talked to me, saying they were going to build houses on the grounds, so I just stopped,” Keem said. “I didn’t want to waste my work if it was just going to be torn out. Then today, I saw all the others here and just had to jump right back in. I had started working on the cleanup here because I wanted my street to look better. I wanted this garden and park to look better, for our neighborhood and our city. Before today, the garden work had been at a standstill for nearly three years.”

“The work done here today is so inspirational,” he said. “My main concern now is to keep the garden up. I will be monitoring and maintaining it. I’ll even turn my own cameras on it to help make sure it stays like this.”

The cleanup at the garden, near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Brown Street in Alton on Hampton, culminated as the result of a conversation first between Alton 4th Ward Alderwoman Tammy Smith and Monica Semnacher, executive director of both Pride Incorporated and the Greater Alton Community Development Corporation.

Smith described the work that needed to be done to Virginia Woulfe-Beile of the Piasa Palisades Sierra Club, who put Smith in touch with Semnacher. Both Smith and Semnacher agreed that “only good would come from completing this project.”

“Tammy got things going,” said Semnacher on site at the garden in the heat of the afternoon on Aug. 15. “She talked to Mayor (Brant) Walker about it, who spent some time here today. She also called the city parks department. They donated tools for us to use as well as other supplies — and water for all the volunteers.”

Other donations came pouring in as well. Duke Bakery brought an array of pastries to volunteers as they worked, and Pride Inc. donated fruit. The flowers planted by volunteers were donated by Cottage Garden in Piasa.

“We are incredibly thankful for all the donations that came in,” Smith said.

The entire project could not have been completed without the donated time and labor of the more than two dozen people who uncovered the beautiful grounds that had been once lost in the overgrowth.

“The weeds that covered the garden boxes were taller than my head,” said Smith as she smiled, noting her shorter stature as Semnacher said, “They were over my head too.” Semnacher stands a bit taller than Smith, at about 5 ½ feet tall.

Notably among the volunteers were members of the women’s soccer team from Elsah’s Principia College.

“These girls worked hard — so hard. With no complaints. They were so much fun too,” Smith said.

Nicole Gervais, deputy director of soccer at the college, said the fall sports teams come back to campus early, and all take part in a week of giving before the new school year begins.

“Tammy and Monica partnered together to get this project done,” Gervais said. “They contacted the school, and we ended up here. Our group is a group that definitely wants to give, and it was nice to be a part of something that will be for the good of the community as a whole.”

Also on hand were volunteers from the Aces4Youth group, an Alton-based organization led by Gregory Norris.

“The Victory Baptist Aces4Youth have been running their summer lunch program from here all summer long, and they didn’t even know there was a garden under all the overgrowth,” Smith said.

Victory Baptist Aces4Youth’s Lisa Griggs confirmed Smith’s statement.

“It’s a great feeling for all of us to come here and come together, making a real difference,” Smith said. “It’s not about belonging, it’s not about race or religion, it’s all about community. We all came together out of a love for community and a spirit of giving. We didn’t know each other when we got here, but we’re all bound together now out of a unified love of serving the community, the neighborhood, and this garden.”

“What a fantastic morning we had,” Gervais said. “It was so wonderful watching neighbors come together to give and love for the betterment of the community. It didn’t matter that many were initial strangers. When everyone had left, new friends were made all from different walks of life but all with the common goal of making the world a little better, one garden at a time.”

“This is just the beginning; it’s definitely not the end,” Smith said. “The momentum from the project will be felt, and seen, even more in future works.”

