Level UP Coaching owner to speak at meeting

ALTON — The Alton Chapter of Women Empowering Women has announced that Jennie Bellinger, owner of Level UP Coaching, will be the speaker for the August meeting.

Level UP Coaching focuses on a “whole-person coaching approach that encompasses career, relationships, health, and finance.”

Women Empowering Women’s goal is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women. The group meets monthly and recently moved its meetings to 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elijah P’s, 401 Piasa St. in downtown Alton.

At each lunch session, attendees can network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while also expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations provided by women with subject expertise to share. Membership is free and open to all Riverbend businesswomen.

The chapter’s next meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 10. There is no cost to attend. Lunch will be available to purchase at Elijah P’s. Reservations are appreciated. To attend, make reservations at wewillinois@gmail.com by Monday, Aug. 7.

For information, email Laura Mattson at wewillinois@gmail.com.

