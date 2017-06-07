Lewis and Clark announces 2017-18 scholarship awards

GODFREY – Through various scholarship opportunities, Lewis and Clark Community College empowers students by making a high quality education even more accessible.

More than 400 students from throughout the college’s district applied for scholarships, including opportunities for people of all ages, abilities and levels of academic achievement, for the 2017-2018 academic year.

In total, between the college’s Financial Aid department and L&C Foundation, 121 scholarships totaling nearly $338,000 are being awarded.

“Applicants have found it very easy to apply online,” said Debby Edelman, L&C Foundation director of development. “They complete a single application and are automatically matched to scholarships for which they qualify, then final decisions are made by members of a scholarship committee.”

The application is made available each year via the college’s website in November, and scholarships are awarded in April. Selected students have until June 30 to accept their award. If declined, the scholarship will be awarded to another qualified student.

Scholarships vary in value, but about half cover full tuition and fees, approximately $4,000 for an in-district, full time student.

Congratulations to the following scholarship recipients:

Alton – Rebekah Bonniwell, The Jane K. Bruker Memorial Scholarship in Nursing; Olivia Bowles, Olin Minority Scholarship; Elizabeth Clark, Roberts Motors Endowed Scholarship; Savanna Durr, Distinguished Scholarship; Tammi Galloway, L&C Minority Student Scholarship and Postlewait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW; Lindsey Grossheim, Postlewait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW; Houston Hardimon, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Scholarship; Sumer Harpole, Linda L. Orr Occupational Therapy Assistant Scholarship; Bryaun Jackson, L&C Minority Student Scholarship and Olin Minority Scholarship; Auntrice Johnson, L&C Minority Student Scholarship; Kristopher Keller, Alton-Godfrey Lion's Club Scholarship; Kurtis Leible, L&C Talent Scholarship; Bobbie McCormick, Phillips66 PTEC Minority Scholarship; Alissa Miller, Charles and Carmen Puckett Memorial Scholarship; Antonio Raglin, Golden Eagle Scholarship; Hallie Schilling, The Edward and Lois Davis Scholarship; Samantha Seeley, Myrtle and Virgil Jacoby Scholarship; Anna Walters, The Robert R. and Verna F. Werts Memorial Scholarship;

Benld­ – Ryan Dopuch, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship;

Bethalto – Lindsey Courtoise, Wanita E. and Wilbur R.L. Trimpe Memorial Scholarship; Jenna Parmentiere, Bold Enterprises, Inc. Scholarship; Shayna Vogel, Distinguished Scholarship;

Brighton – Cheyanne Brown, L&C Talent Scholarship; Tyler Dunham, Jordan C. Klope Memorial Scholarship; Emily Hays, Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women; Rachel Kessinger, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship; Mya Nunley, John F. Schmidt, Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Adlai Schetter, Golden Eagle Scholarship; Bailee Stahl, L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship; Diana Watson, Distinguished Scholarship; William Werner, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Anya Alexia Wilkie, L&C Talent Scholarship;

Bunker Hill – Jessica Bassett, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Teresa Cannedy, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Megan Lesemann, Golden Eagle Scholarship; Troy McQueen, Roberts Motors Endowed Scholarship and The Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey William E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Sciences Scholarship; Ethan Morris, L&C Talent Scholarship; Heidi Ostendorf, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Cassidy Taylor,L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship;

Carlinville – Konnor Emmons, L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship; Madyson Lair, Trula Mae O'Neil Family Scholarship;

Carrollton – Elizabeth Hall, Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women; Jessica Hall, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Halley Schnettgoecke, Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women; Brendan Settles, L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship;

Collinsville – Madyson Lair, Trula Mae O'Neil Family Scholarship;

Cottage Hills – Stacy Colnaghi, Monticello College Foundation and Alumnae Scholarship; Zachary Keller, Golden Eagle Scholarship;

Dow – Zachary Benware, Golden Eagle Scholarship; Kaleigh Grace, Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women;

East Alton – Jacob Carpenter, Brad, Kyra, Kris, and Karey Lakin Scholarship for Students at Roxana and East Alton/Wood River High Schools; Tara Flowers, The Judy Retzer Memorial Scholarship; Brian Kamp, Brad, Kyra, Kris, and Karey Lakin Scholarship for Students at Roxana and East Alton/Wood River High Schools and L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship; Brandi Lacey, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship;

Edwardsville – Luke Clevenger, Albert Stevens Scholarship for Mass Communications and Talley Broadcasting Corporation Scholarship; Julie Engelsdorfer, L&C Talent Scholarship; Michael Hajny, TheBANK of Edwardsville Scholarship; Charis Jones, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Katherine Schoeberle, L&C Board of Trustees Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship; Madison Traband, Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship; Raymond West, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship;

Eldred – Chantelle Settles, L&C Alumni Association Scholarship;

Gillespie – Hannah Doty, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Regan Goldasich, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Kaitlyn Knowles, The Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River Scholarship; Dylan Rosentreter, The Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey William E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Sciences Scholarship; Amanda Schmidt, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship;

Glen Carbon – Ashley Hill, Post Baccalaureate Associate Degree Career Scholarship;

Godfrey – Kyle Ballard, Patsy Goss "Onward and Upward" Scholarship; Alan Bowen, Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship; Trevor Meeks, Roberts Motors Endowed Scholarship; Gabrielle Morgan, Olin Minority Scholarship; Joseph Papin, The J. Thomas Long Scholarship for Business Students; Ashley Stone, Judge Phillip J. Kardis Scholarship; Bayleigh Thornhill, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship; Michael Walter, Golden Eagle Scholarship; Katherine Wilson,Godfrey Women’s Club Scholarship;

Golden Eagle – Allison Klaas, Golden Eagle Scholarship; Emily Klaas, Larry D. Underwood Scholarship; Emma Schleeper, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship;

Greenfield – Justin Ford, Golden Eagle Scholarship;

Hamburg – Steven Donelson, Distinguished Scholarship; Kayla Lammy, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Jesse Preston, Distinguished Scholarship;

Hamel – Shawn Miller-Krausz, Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women;

Hardin – Luke Eberlin, The Eric and Joan Gowin Scholarship for Construction; Clayton Haug, Distinguished Scholarship; Courtney Holland, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship;

Hartford – Hannah Consiglio, Distinguished Scholarship;

Jerseyville – Brookelyn Cowger, Dylan M. Kiehna Automotive Technology Scholarship; Noah Fields, Distinguished Scholarship; Dereck Hill, L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship; Caitlyn Hunter, Sophomore Distinguished Scholarship; Chloe Lorton, Distinguished Scholarship; Jarrick Lumma, The Theresa D. Finkes Nursing Scholarship; Audrey Parsell, Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women; Audrey Parsell, L&C Alumni Association Scholarship; Rebekah Schaaf, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship; Maria Thurston, Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women; Ellen Tonsor, Mildred L. Thompson Scholarship for Nursing Students; Lydia Witt, L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship;

Kampsville – Dana Hayn, Distinguished Scholarship;

Maryville – Christopher Wense, Phillips66 PTEC Scholarship;

Medora – Ashlyn Ringhausen, The Virginia Cramblet R.N. Memorial for Nursing Students;

Moro – Mallory Griggs, Distinguished Scholarship; Cara Melton, Golden Eagle Scholarship;

Piasa – Madelynn Clevenger, Distinguished Scholarship;

Red Bud – Sydney Schweizer, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship;

Roxana – Samantha Sherer, Distinguished Scholarship;

Shipman – Drew Runde, Distinguished Scholarship;

Staunton – Teran Schlechte, Golden Eagle Scholarship;

Troy – Christa Brookshire, Marlene Barach Scholarship For Women;

White Hall – Tristen Nichols, L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship;

Wood River – Mackenzie Munn, Distinguished Scholarship; Rachael Rea, L&C Talent Scholarship;

For more information on scholarships at Lewis and Clark, visit www.lc.edu/scholarships. Conact the L&C Foundation at (618) 468-2011 or L&C Financial Aid at (618) 468-2223.