Lewis and Clark Community College to host Earth Week activities

× Expand Photo by Media Specialist Louise Jett Shoppers peruse native prairie flowers and grasses and garden vegetables during the Earth Week plant sale.

GODFREY | To celebrate Earth Week, Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting several events on its Godfrey campus April 16-21.

“At L&C, every day is Earth Day, but the middle of April is always a great time to celebrate the great outdoors, connect people with local environmental services and conservation groups and teach them about the impacts they have on the world around them,” Director of Sustainability Nate Keener said.

Plant Sale

All week long, the Restoration Ecology program and Student Sustainability Association will host a plant sale featuring native prairie flowers and grasses and garden vegetables. Contact Keener at (618) 468-2782 or nkeener@lc.edu for a listing of availability.

Environmental and Sustainability Fair, featuring Climate Change Theater Action

L&C’s Environmental & Sustainability Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, in The Commons. Informational and activity booths featuring green employers, conservation groups, campus clubs and departments, as well as other organizations committed to sustainability and environmentalism, will be at the fair.

Tesla employees will be on hand to demonstrate an electric car. There will be a free yoga session in the afternoon and an interactive smart grid demonstration.

Student groups will act in short plays written by international playwrights as part of an open source project called Climate Change Theatre Action. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

“We’re particularly excited about the Climate Change Theater Action project,” Keener said. “Students have done great work to develop these plays written by international playwrights to raise awareness about environmental issues through short, funny skits.”

E-Waste Drive

L&C’s Office of Sustainability, CJD e-Cycling and the Riverbend Growth Association (RBGA), will host a community e-waste drive from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 20, and Saturday, April 21, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from L&C’s Godfrey campus.

CJD e-Cycling will take most items for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:

Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)

Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players

Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cellphones, clocks, etc.

VCRs, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture

Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment

Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify equipment)

Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers

Old motors, non PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment

Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items

Non-ferrous metals

LCD monitors (flat screen)

LCD TVs (flat screen)

Voucher program for TVs, depending on size it will cost $5-$30 for people to recycle CRT, projection, plasma and console TVs

The following are items that will not be accepted:

Radioactive materials

Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)

Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/Roofing/Dirt)

Flammable materials

Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)

Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)

PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)

DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes

The following are items that are accepted only on a limited basis:

One CRT monitor per tower (CRT monitors without tower will be charged a fee of $5-$10.)

For more information, contact Keener at (618) 468-2782 or email nkeener@lc.edu.

